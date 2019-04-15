How The Home Works Program Is Helping Students, Teachers Succeed In The Classroom

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin led a discussion about a local program that pays teachers in low-performing schools to visit the homes of students in hopes of improving their performance.

Joining the conversation were Karen Kalish, founder and CEO of Home Works, The Teacher Home Visit Program; Lisa Pines, a school secretary at Vashon High School who has made over 80 home visits; and Diane Dymond, principal of Stix Early Childhood Center.

