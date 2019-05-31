 How Locals Can Foster A Healthy Environment Through Everyday Living Habits | St. Louis Public Radio
How Locals Can Foster A Healthy Environment Through Everyday Living Habits

  • (May 31, 2019) Jean Ponzi is the green resources manager at the Missouri Botanical Garden and joined Friday's talk show to expand on on the importance of sustainability and green living.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The 18th annual Green Living Festival returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend and offers patrons expertise on making links between sustainability and a healthy environment.

An array of workshops and events will provide tips and knowledge about using smart technology and energy efficiency, grilling with natural gas, combating climate change with everyday strategies, kombucha making, composting, native plants, green cleaning products and more.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr talked with Jean Ponzi, green resources manager at the Missouri Botanical Garden, to expand on the importance of sustainability and green living.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: Green Living Festival
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, June 1, 2019
Where: Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110)
Cost: Free with Garden admission

