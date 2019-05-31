How Locals Can Foster A Healthy Environment Through Everyday Living Habits

The 18th annual Green Living Festival returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend and offers patrons expertise on making links between sustainability and a healthy environment.

An array of workshops and events will provide tips and knowledge about using smart technology and energy efficiency, grilling with natural gas, combating climate change with everyday strategies, kombucha making, composting, native plants, green cleaning products and more.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr talked with Jean Ponzi, green resources manager at the Missouri Botanical Garden, to expand on the importance of sustainability and green living.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: Green Living Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, June 1, 2019

Where: Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110)

Cost: Free with Garden admission

