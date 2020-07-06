 How To Safeguard Mental Health As Pandemic Becomes 'A Really Long Haul' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

How To Safeguard Mental Health As Pandemic Becomes 'A Really Long Haul'

By 49 minutes ago

It was one thing to navigate the initial stress and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. And early on, as people looked for ways to guard mental well-being amid big changes, many people realized that it helped to have a sense of horizon in sight.

“I can shelter in place for a month” and “One semester at home is manageable” were common — and useful — mindsets.

But as weeks turn into months and maybe even years of new normals, frustration and anxiety may be mounting. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Jessi Gold of Washington University offered strategies and insights for safeguarding your mental health at this time. 

Dr. Jessi Gold is an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University.
Credit Dr. Jessi Gold

Gold, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry, said that for many of her own patients, the coronavirus crisis has been “a really long haul” thus far.

“I think at the beginning [of the crisis] everybody was just getting adjusted, and coping was a short-term coping. And now it’s just, ‘How do I keep going, and what is that going to look like? And is this going to keep going indefinitely?’

“And [for] college students that’s, ‘Am I ever going to go back to college in person?’ And today a lot of colleges announced that they were going to be online for the fall, and I think that’s a really big change for a lot of people.”

One of the most common challenges right now, Gold said, is accepting a new normal and finding ways to live well within a lengthening period of uncertainty. One strategy for doing so involves acceptance and commitment therapy, something often associated with the recovery community.

“‘God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change and the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference’ is a pretty good thing to say right now for all of us,” Gold said.

She noted that some people may also be beating themselves up for enjoying parts of this new age, and that they shouldn’t.

“Joy, or enjoyment, is an OK feeling,” Gold said. “I think that it’s hard when the world is really hard and other people are struggling, that we can feel any sort of enjoyment. You know, if it’s your birthday and you had an OK day, you’re allowed to have still have had a good birthday. It’s OK that that happens even though there are people dying and there’s racism and the world is hard.

“And if we go through every day and all we think about is the negatives, it’ll be really hard to get through this. Because there are a lot of very hard things.”

The doctor also offered suggestions for accessing mental health care, for new grads job searching, and for balancing news consumption with other activities.

Listen to the conversation:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Mental Health
Dr. Jessi Gold
COVID-19
Wellness
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis, St. Louis County To Require Masks In Public Spaces To Limit Coronavirus

By Jul 1, 2020
Mayor Krewson wearing a mask during a visit to an Affinia Healthcare COVID-19 mobile test site in north St. Louis in late April.
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated at 6:50 p.m. July 1, with comments from St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman.

St. Louis and St. Louis County will require people to wear face masks when in public to protect people from the coronavirus, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday.

The order, which takes effect at 7 a.m. Friday, is aimed at preventing the virus from spreading.

All people over age 9 will need to wear a mask or face covering when inside stores or other indoor public spaces. They will also need to wear one outside when social distancing isn’t possible. People with certain health conditions such as respiratory problems will be exempt from the requirement. 

Experts Share Coping Strategies For Stressful Times

By Mar 17, 2020
Dogs and cats acting strangely? On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, an animal behaviorist stepped in to answer your questions about animal behavior.
tohu | Flickr

Schools are closed. Libraries are closed. Many restaurants have closed — with more almost certainly on the way. Health officials say all of those measures are essential, as the ongoing spread of coronavirus has led to best practices of “social distancing.” 

But in addition to COVID-19, the coronavirus has also spread widespread angst. People are worried about their jobs and their families, even as they confront a seemingly endless cascade of worrying headlines.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, listeners shared their ideas for de-stressing in a stressful time, along with two experts: Tony Buchanan, a professor of psychology at St. Louis University and co-director of its neuroscience program, and Dr. Jessi Gold, an assistant professor in Washington University’s Department of Psychiatry.  