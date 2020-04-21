 Hundreds Gather at Capitol, St. Louis County For "Reopen Missouri" Effort | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds Gather at Capitol, St. Louis County For "Reopen Missouri" Effort

By & 25 minutes ago
  • Reopen Missouri Rally on Tuesday, April 21, 2020
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Hundreds rally at State Capitol to "Reopen Missouri" on Tuesday, April 21.
    Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Reopen Missouri Rally on Tuesday, April 21, 2020
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Hundreds rally at State Capitol to "Reopen Missouri" on Tuesday, April 21.
    Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Several hundred men, women, and children gathered in Jefferson City and St. Louis County on Tuesday asking Gov. Mike Parson to lift his statewide stay-at-home order and get Missourians back to work. 

Some protesters ignored social distancing restrictions andstood close together with only a few wearing masks. They held signs that read, “Poverty Kills People Too,” Freedom For Missourians,” “We Have Rights,” and more. 

Speakers talked about government intrusion and how it is up to residents to ensure the government cannot institute such an order again in the future. 

“The governor’s a coward,” yelled one protester from his moving car driving around the capitol. “Where is he today?” 

Many protesters stayed in their cars, circling the capitol and honking their horns. Several had chalked car windows with similar sentiments as those holding signs. 

The scene was similar outside the county government complex in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon. There was one brief tense moment when a man opposed to the protesters walked out in front of the parade of cars, preventing them from moving forward until a plain-clothes police officer asked him to step out of the way.

Despite Parson’s order to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people and remain at least six feet apart, security for the Jefferson City rally stayed along the outskirts of the crowd. At his press briefing later in the afternoon, Parson said Missourians had every right to protest. 

“Missouri’s going to have to use common sense and be smart about this,” said Parson. “There’s six million people in this state, let’s just be realistic about it. There’s not going to be somebody out that can separate somebody to make sure you’re six feet apart all the time everywhere you go. We’ve got to take that responsibility on ourselves, and I think they will.” 

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said those social distancing guidelines should be followed, but didn’t say whether the rally on Tuesday was unsafe since he was not there. 

“To protest is fine, but you need to do it responsibly,” said Williams. “As we’ve said all along, and the governor’s said all along, it’s not only you that you could get infected, but you could infect others.” 

Parson said he could not hear protesters inside his office, as he was on conference calls and in meetings for a majority of the day.

Follow Jaclyn on Twitter: @DriscollNPR

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Stay at home order
Mike Parson
Reopen Missouri
Top Stories

Related Content

Parson Says If His Plan Is Followed Some Businesses Will Reopen By May 4

By Apr 17, 2020
Parson first press briefing in weeks to update on statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Mike Parson said Friday his goal of getting some Missouri businesses up and running by May 4 can be achieved. 

Parson announced on Thursday that he was extending his statewide stay-at-home order until May 3, mainly to ensure parts of the state would be able to reopen. 

With that goal, he laid out a four-pronged approach: increase the state’s testing capacity and personal protective equipment reserves, if necessary expand health care facilities, and be able to predict potential outbreaks.

Parson Extends Missouri's Statewide Stay-At-Home Order, Expects Some Businesses To Reopen May 4

By & Apr 16, 2020
Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order extended until May 3
Office of Missouri Governor

Missouri businesses and residents will see restrictions because of the coronavirus until at least May 3.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that he is extending his statewide stay-at-home order until that date so the state can prepare to reopen some businesses on May 4. 

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also announced indefinite extensions of their orders, which are stricter than the state’s.

Missouri School Buildings Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of The School Year

By & Apr 9, 2020
Brian Reed, Rockwood School District's digital learning director, gives out computers on March 22 in preparation of distance learning. All school buildings in the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri schools will not reopen for the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon.

"I am ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of this academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order," Parson said.