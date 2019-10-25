 Illinois EPA Will Collect Hazardous Waste This Weekend | St. Louis Public Radio

Illinois EPA Will Collect Hazardous Waste This Weekend

By 1 hour ago
  • A pile of toxic materials from a previous EPA collection event. Illinois EPA will collect these kinds of items from Metro East residents in Edwardsville on Oct. 26.
    A pile of toxic materials from a previous EPA collection event. Illinois EPA will collect these kinds of items from Metro East residents in Edwardsville on Oct. 26.
    Environmental Protection Agency

EDWARDSVILLE — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will collect toxic and hazardous waste from Metro East residents this weekend. The agency, along with Madison County Planning and Development, will host a cleanup event at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Saturday. 

Residents can dispose of any toxic chemicals they may have in a safe and environmentally friendly way, said David Saladino, Illinois EPA environmental protection specialist.

“The purpose of the household hazardous waste program is to try and remove as many of these toxic and hazardous materials from the general waste stream as we can,” he said.

The cleanup will accept:

  • oil-based paint (no latex)
  • paint thinners and strippers
  • gas, antifreeze, motor oil
  • degreasers
  • yard and pool chemicals
  • fluorescent bulbs
  • hobby chemicals
  • household cleaners
  • mercury
  • household batteries
  • medicines
  • solvents and aerosol paints

These chemicals are dangerous and can cause major problems if they’re not disposed of properly, Saladino said. 

“People in the past were disposing of these materials in their regular trash, sending them to the landfill,” he said. “That presents a number of hazards.” 

Chemicals can mix and react with each other creating toxic gasses or even fires, Saladino said. At the cleanup event, the EPA will separate hazardous items accordingly and ship them for proper disposal.

There are some items the cleanup will not accept. They are:

  • latex paint
  • tires
  • electronics 
  • ammunition 
  • explosives
  • fire extinguishers
  • smoke detectors
  • lead acid batteries 
  • sharp items and needles
  • farm machinery oil 
  • propane tanks
  • business
  • biohazardous waste

Some of these items, like tires, electronics and fire extinguishers have their own collection events, Saladino said. Others, like ammunition and explosives, are too dangerous to process at large collection events.

The event also does not accept latex paint because it’s not toxic, Saladino said.

“It’s just really messy for people and for waste haulers, anyone that has to handle it,” he said. “It can be safely dried out or absorbed up and discarded with regular trash.”

Illinois EPA typically hosts these kinds of cleanups in the region twice a year, Saladino said. But, he stressed that doesn’t guarantee there will be cleanup events in the future.

“Although we anticipate being able to continue this program into the future, it’s never a sure thing,” he said. 

Event details

The cleanup event Saturday at SIUE runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to any Illinois resident, but registration with Madison County Planning and Development is required. You can register here or call 618-296-5237.

Eric Schmid covers the Metro East for St. Louis Public Radio as part of the journalism grant program: Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricDSchmid 

Send questions and comments about this article to: feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Metro East
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency
Toxic and Hazardous Waste
Madison County Planning and Development
SIUE
Top Stories

Related Content

This Man Wants East St. Louisans To Know Their History

By Oct 22, 2019
Reginald Petty poses for a portrait at his home in East St. Louis on Oct. 14, 2019
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

EAST ST. LOUIS — Reginald Petty knows the stereotypes of East St. Louis well. A native of the city, he has heard the way many people talk about it.

“'Oh, it’s a high crime rate,'” he said. “'Don’t go to East St. Louis. Be careful.'”

He admits the city has its issues but said crime rates don’t define the city. Petty prefers to focus on East St. Louis’ positive narratives as a city rich with black cultural heritage. After all, he says, the “City of Champions” produced famous athletes, musicians and other celebrities

How Planned Parenthood Kept Its New Fairview Heights Clinic A Secret For So Long

By Joseph Bustos | Belleville News-Democrat Oct 24, 2019
Pro-abortion activists gather in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights on Oct. 21. The clinic opened its doors to the region on Oct 23.
Eric Schmid | St. Louis Public Radio

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — If the city of Fairview Heights wanted to send the owners of property at 317 Salem Place a copy of the building permit while work was going on the past year, the Land Use and Development Department would have had to send it to a mailbox inside a UPS Store in Dallas.

The permit for the work at what would become a state-of-the-art Planned Parenthood Health Center in Fairview Heights would have gone to Raider Ventures LLC, the company name Planned Parenthood used to keep its identity secret.

7 Miles Of I-255 Will Close For Construction In 2020 — Here’s Where And When

By Oct 22, 2019
The Missouri Department of Transportation says commuters should expect delays along interstates 44, 70 and 270.
FLICKR | ALEXANDER SVENSSON

BELLEVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation will completely close a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 early next year. 

The major rehabilitation project spans Illinois Route 15 to Collinsville Road and includes resurfacing, significant bridge repairs and other safety improvements.