Indie Musicians, Distribution Companies Partner To Make A Mark With Streaming

A lot has been said about music streaming, from its power to shift consumer habits to its role in shaping how artists get paid. For better or worse – it’s completely disrupted the music industry.

GF Music Group, a local company founded by Anthony Anderson, focuses on aiding independent artists in taking advantage of this disruption. Joining the ranks of services like Distrokid and Tunecore, the new digital distribution company connects artists with streaming services like Spotify, AppleMusic and Tidal.

Local artist KVTheWriter (aka Kayla Thompson) distributed “The Ratchet Tape” using GF. On the heels of “hot girl summer”, a term coined by Houston Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the Ratchet Tape integrates sex positivity, early 2000’s nostalgia, and a reclamation of the word “ratchet.” It’s a project that’s primed for the zeitgeist, and her first with GF after switching from DistroKid.

Though the creative vision lies with her and her creative director Sean Alexander, GF was helpful with logistics, like licensing her sampling of the Ying Yang Twins classic “Salt Shaker” in her track Girls Gone Wild, Pt. 2.

Jay Washington (Lil QWERTY, to fans) is also locked in the world that streaming has created. When asked about his label, he’s quick to respond: “The internet.” (He uses DistroKid). With a name that recalls the digital, his auditory world-building engages what it means to be in and of the internet age.

Both KV and QWERTY note that while streaming is a part of the hustle, merch and touring are the keys to profit. In an era run by digital services, the money is not in the plays. Money made from streaming is often nominal at best, as artists only see a fraction of the money made on streams.

Still, artists stay on them because they have to, and companies like GF Music and Distrokid see value in accessing the ubiquity that comes from streaming.

Listen to the full discussion:

