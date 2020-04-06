 International Institute Brings Coronavirus Awareness To St. Louis Foreign-Born | St. Louis Public Radio

International Institute Brings Coronavirus Awareness To St. Louis Foreign-Born

By 1 hour ago

The International Institute of St. Louis is working to provide up-to-date information about the coronavirus to those who don’t speak English. 

The nonprofit, whose mission is to help immigrants and refugees, is sending out robocalls in several languages including Farsi, Arabic and Spanish, as well as providing translated documents and a list of resources on its website.

The International Institute of St. Louis is spreading awareness about the coronavirus to immigrants and refugees in the region.
Credit Provided | The International Institute of St. Louis

Anita Barker, vice president and director of education and training, said the calls explain how the coronavirus spreads and its symptoms. They also give information on the coronavirus hotlines and how to get an interpreter’s help if a person has symptoms.

Barker said many immigrants and refugees in the region are worried. 

“A lot of the clients we work with that we’ve been able to contact are scared,” she said. “They’re feeling isolated. They’re also expressing appreciation for having that kind of contact and feeling support even if they can’t be seen in person.”

Like schools and other groups, the institute has had to change how it provides services because of the pandemic. It has closed its doors to the public and had to move its after-school and adult programs to remote learning. 

“Some of the students that we work with have fewer than four years in formal education and are learning literacy skills,” Barker said. “That’s not something that you can easily teach online or over the phone. So what we’re trying to do to sort of bridge that gap is we’ve prepared learning packets; consider them as learning care packages that we’ve mailed.”

Barker said that’s especially hard for many of their clients, who often lack access to key technology like computers. But she said cellphones, Skype and WhatsApp have also helped close that gap. 

The institute is encouraging immigrants and refugees in the community to continue to reach out for support and help by calling the institute directly at (314) 773-9090.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
International Institute of St. Louis
coronavirus
COVID-19
Refugees
Immigrants
Top Stories

Related Content

International Institute Gets $150K Donation From Sisters Who Founded School For Immigrants

By Mar 4, 2020
Provided | The International Institute of St. Louis

The Sisters of the Most Precious Blood in O’Fallon, Missouri, is celebrating the 150th anniversary since immigrating to the U.S. with a fitting donation. 

The sisters gave $150,000 to the International Institute of St. Louis, which occupies a building in south St. Louis that was once St. Elizabeth Academy, a school founded by the sisters.

International Institute CEO and President Anna E. Crosslin said she was surprised by the size of the donation but not the sisters' generosity.

New Program Will Connect Immigrants With Career Opportunities In St. Louis Region

By Dec 22, 2019
Unauthorized immigrants in rural areas who seek legal representation can often face roadblocks when trying to find credible lawyers.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Zikrullah Habibi migrated to the St. Louis from Afghanistan in 2014 with his immediate family. He did not have any friends or other relatives in the States to assist with his transition.

Though Habibi, 32, came to St. Louis with a business degree and work experience under his belt, he said his new start had him in a state of confusion. The cultural barriers made it challenging for him to even drive, grocery shop or job hunt.

Politically Speaking: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson On City’s Coronavirus Response

By & 3 hours ago
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks about the city's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at City Hall on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Democrat joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann and Jason Rosenbaum to talk about how St. Louis is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The topics include Krewson’s decision to issue a stay-at-home order — and what impact that’s having on containing the virus.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 1 hour ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

7:55 p.m. Monday, April 6

The Parkway and Riverview Gardens school districts in St. Louis County have suspended their meal services to students. 