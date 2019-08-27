The Intersection Of Politics, Policy And Car-Centric Culture At Regional Trouble Spots

Every city has its nightmare intersections, and many residents could likely cite a personal nemesis or two. In the greater St. Louis area, the crossroads of North Grand Boulevard and Interstate 64 in Grand Center, and Eager and Hanley in Brentwood, may well come to mind among other notoriously tricky traffic spots.

Frequently stressful for drivers and non-drivers alike, these sections of public infrastructure can seem like a permanent fixture of civic life, along with the honking, confusion and rage they trigger. But change can sometimes happen.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske took a closer look at some of the region’s worst intersections – and discussed how planners work to address trouble spots in an age of crumbling infrastructure across the U.S. The conversation also touched on what residents can do to help address problematic roads and contribute to smoother, safer streets for all.

Joining the discussion were Scott Ogilvie, who is a transportation policy planner for the City of St. Louis, and Kea Wilson, a St. Louis-based communications manager for Strong Towns.

Listeners added their voices to the segment, too, and well over 200 Twitter users weighed in on a poll ranking several notorious spots around St. Louis.

Which terrible #STL intersection (or interchange) tops your worst-of-the-worst list? — St. Louis on the Air (@STLonAir) August 27, 2019

