Introducing The St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize

St. Louis Public Radio presents its inaugural Photojournalism Prize, a photography contest open to area high schoolers and culminating in a juried, public exhibition opening on Friday, November 8.

The St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize presents an opportunity for professional recognition, publicity, encouragement and training to students who demonstrate a talent for documenting their world through photography. Students with all skill levels are encouraged to enter the contest, whether they are experienced journalists or beginner storytellers.

Prize winners will have the opportunity to hone their skills through a master class with St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Carolina Hidalgo; publication and recognition on stlpublicradio.org and posts on the station’s social media accounts to tens of thousands of followers; and supplied with gift certificates for portfolio supplies.

The St. Louis Public Radio jury will award prizes in six categories: Best portrait, best landscape, best still life, best action shot, best caption, and best in show.

Submission is open now through October 14. Winners will be announced Friday, October 18, and awards will be given Friday, November 8, at the opening reception at St. Louis Public Radio.

For contest rules and entry submission, visit the contest page.