Investigative Series, Fixed Odds: Problem Gambling In America

A fixed-odds game is one in which the chances of winning and associated payouts are fixed ahead of time.

The odds may be stacked against many people who are addicted to gambling, an industry that earns billions in tax revenue each year for state governments. Of Americans with problem or pathological gambling, Asian immigrants, Native Americans, African-Americans and Latinos have gambling disorders at higher rates than whites. Military personnel — about half of whom are people of color — have gambling disorders at higher rates than the civilian population. These populations are also less likely to seek treatment for gambling disorders.

These discrepancies and their impact on communities of color are the focus of a new investigative reporting series, Fixed Odds: Problem Gambling In America, that launched Feb. 4.

The project includes in-depth reporting, investigative data analysis and stories from people on all sides of the issue. It was produced by Sharing America, a collaborative reporting project based in St. Louis with reporters stationed here and in Hartford, Kansas City and Portland, Oregon.

"I hope that people will gain an understanding that problem gambling is a serious illness. There's a lot of work to be done when it comes to treating people of color," Holly Edgell, editor of Sharing America, said. "State governments reap huge profits from taxes and state lotteries with very little money going back into treatment."

According to the 2016 Survey of Problem Gambling Services in the United States, the average amount of annual state spending on problem-gambling treatment is 37 cents per capita. Many states fall way below this. For example, Missouri spends 4 cents a year on problem-gambling treatment. By comparison, Oregon spends about $1.40 a year.

To view all the stories and explore the issue visit fixedodds.org.

Reporters:

Erica Morrison, OPB (Portland)

Michelle Tyrene Johnson, KCUR-FM (Kansas City)

Ashley Lisenby, St. Louis Public Radio

Vanessa de la Torre, Connecticut Public (Hartford)

Getting Help

Signs of Problem Gambling: Compulsive gambling - Mayo Clinic

Gamblers Anonymous

Locate a meeting near you or talk to someone right away by phone

Lists state-by-state hotlines

National Problem Gambling Helpline Network Helpline: 1-800-522-4700

Provides resources and referrals for all 50 states, Canada and the US Virgin Islands. Help is available 24/7 and is 100 percent confidential.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)