'It's Not The Same': Students Share How They're Adjusting To Distance Learning

Schools in the St. Louis region and around the nation have been closed for nearly a month, as one of many social-distancing measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic stretches on. In place of classroom learning, schools have implemented instruction delivered virtually.

While students can now attend school in their pajamas, it’s not all fun. They’re missing their friends and teachers, and older students will likely lose milestone moments, such as graduation.

St. Louis Public Radio wanted to know how students are adjusting and adapting to their new reality, so we asked them to tell us. Take a listen.

Kids have been out of school for several weeks, and pajamas are replacing pop quizzes. But even if school at home has its upsides, students are missing interactions with friends and teachers.

If you’re a student out of school (or the parent of one) and want to share your experiences, just use your phone to record an audio diary.

Tell us your name and where you go to school, then share your thoughts. Here are some questions you can answer:

What’s your makeshift classroom set up like? Is there a spot in the house where you are able to get work done?

What’s the biggest distraction to you getting your assignments finished?

If you have siblings, are you able to help each other with schoolwork? Is a parent able to help?

When you’re done, email the file to feedback@stlpublicradio.org. We’ll share more diaries soon. Thanks!

