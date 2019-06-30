Jazz Unlimited for June 30, 2019 will be “Jazz Giants for May and June.” Throughout its history, certain key players have heavily influenced the course of jazz. These Jazz Giants are the ones that lesser players imitate and copy. Jazz Unlimited always plays the Jazz Giants instead of the imitators. Sunday night’s music will feature Bix Beiderbecke, Frank Trumbauer, Joe “King” Oliver, Fats Waller, Benny Goodman, Miles Davis, Shelly Manne, Freddie Redd, Betty Carter, Woody Herman, Eric Dolphy, Chick Corea, Bud Shank, Bill Holman and Sun Ra.
The slide show has my photographs of sime of the musicians some of the musicians heard on this show.
Here is a video of Sun Ra on television with David Sanborn on "Night Music" in 1989.