Jazz Unlimited for October 30 is “Jazz Giants for September and October.”   Jazz giants are those musicians who have made exceptional contributions to jazz.  Our Jazz Giants show for September and October will present such musicians as Jimmy Blanton, Lester Bowie, Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Clifford Brown, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Oscar Pettiford, Dave Holland, Ray Brown, Oliver Lake, Jelly Roll Morton, Sonny Rollins, Art Pepper and Gerald Wilson.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of October 7, 2019.

The video is one of a 1958 Dizzy Gillespie All-Star group playing "Blues Walk" in Brussels, Belgium in 1958.  Dizzy Gillespie (tp) Sonny Stitt (ts) Lou Levy (p) Ray Brown (b) Gus Johnson (d)

