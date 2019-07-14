 Jazzoo-Part 1 | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

Jazzoo-Part 1

July 14, 2019

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 14, 2019 will present “Jazzoo-Part 1.”  A friend challenged me to put together a show featuring with tunes featuring animals in the titles.  There are many more than you think.  This week’s show will feature cats from large predators o the little cats we have as pets.  The word ‘cats” will also be used with some musicians.  The musicians who play the music in part one include Art Tatum, Duke Ellington, John Graas, Julia Lee, Oliver Nelson & Jimmy Smith, Vic Dickenson, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Cy Touff, our own Muggsy Sprecher, Leo Parker, Tony Monaco, Bob Florence, Gerry Mulligan & Ben Webster, our own Bosman Twins, Joshua Redman, Horace Silver, Art Pepper, Muddy Waters, Eric Dolphy, Ravi Coltrane, Dexter Gordon, Tom Harrell and Charles Mingus.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This video is "When Lions Roar" from the Bosman Twins at Jazz At the Bistro in 2014.  Longineu Parsons, Jr. (tp) Robert Griffin (tb) Dwayne Bosman, Dwight Bosman (saxes) Ptah Williams (p) Eric Slaughter (g) Jeff Anderson (b) Montez Coleman (d)

