 Jazzoo-Part 2 | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Jazzoo-Part 2

By 1 hour ago

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 21, 2019, will present “Jazzoo-Part 2.”  A friend challenged me to put together a show featuring with tunes featuring animals in the titles.  There are many more than you think.  This week’s show will feature tunes with dogs, reptiles, very large mammals and birds in the titles.  The music will be played and sung by Fats Waller, our own St. Louis Stompers, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong, Stan Kenton, Big Joe Turner, the Jazz Crusaders, Chick Corea & Gary Burton, Kenny Dorham, Gene Harris, Maynard Ferguson, Snooky Young & Marshall Royal, Art Blakey, Ray Anderson, George Russell, Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett, Marilyn Crispell, Pierre Dørge. Jessica Williams, Red Garland, the Mingus Big Band, Tim Warfield, Albert Mangelsdorff and Pheeroan Aklaff.

The Slide show contains my photos of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a 1960 video of the Jazz Crusaders on Frank Evans "Frankly Jazz" TV show in Los Angeles.  The tune is "The Young Rabbits" with Wilton Felder (ts) Wayne Henderson (tb) Joe Sample (p) Jimmy Bond (b) and "Stix" Hooper (d).  Weekly jazz shows on TV-what a thought!

Tags: 
Fats Waller
Louis Armstrong
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Chick Corea
Tim Warfield

Related Content

Jazz giants for May and June

By Jun 30, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 30, 2019 will be “Jazz Giants for May and June.”  Throughout its history, certain key players have heavily influenced the course of jazz.  These Jazz Giants are the ones that lesser players imitate and copy.  Jazz Unlimited always plays the Jazz Giants instead of the imitators.  Sunday night’s music will feature Bix Beiderbecke, Frank Trumbauer, Joe “King” Oliver, Fats Waller, Benny Goodman, Miles Davis, Shelly Manne, Freddie Redd, Betty Carter, Woody Herman, Eric Dolphy, Chick Corea, Bud Shank, Bill Holman and Sun Ra.

Africa

By Jul 15, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for July 15, 2018 will be “Africa.”  Jazz and our American culture have roots in Africa.  We will explore the meaning of Africa and its musical heritage in America through music played and composed by American and some African jazz musicians.  The musicians are Fats Waller, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Duke Ellington, Abdullah Ibrahim, the Chris McGregor Brotherhood of Breath, Dr.

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

By Jun 24, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 24, 2018 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The Keys and Strings Hour or the quieter side of jazz will feature pianists Fats Waller, Art Tatum, Keith Jarrett, Erroll Garner, Chick Corea, Red Garland, Mary Lou Williams, John Lewis and Sun Ra.  New music for June will feature Tucker Antell, Grant Green, the Uptown Jazz Tentette, Bruce Barth & Tomoko Ohno, the Kobe Watkins Grouptet, Aaron Schragge & Ben Monder, Phil Haynes groups “Not Fast Food” and “Free Country,” the Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble, Matt Penman and Joshua Breakstone.

Jazz From London

By Jan 15, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 15, 2017 will be “Jazz From London.”  Until 1950, American jazz groups were banned from working in England by the British Musicians Union.  Since then, visiting American and other expatriate jazz musicians and groups have performed regularly in Britain.  We will hear some of those recordings.  The artists heard on this show will be Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Don Byas, Fats Waller, Mary Lou Williams, the South African Chris McGregor and his Brotherhood of Breath, Jazz at the Philharmonic, Buddy Rich, Gene Harris, Chick

The Music OF Freddie Hubbard

By Feb 17, 2019
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for February 17, 2019, will be “The Music of Freddie Hubbard.”  Born in Indianapolis, IN in 1938, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard became a professional at an early age, recording in his home town with Wes Montgomery in 1957.  He moved to New York in 1958 and recorded with John Coltrane that same year.  He had a lot of work with Slide Hampton and Eric Dolphy and made his recording debut with “Open Sesame” in 1960.  From then on Hubbard was in high demand.  He played with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers (1961-65) and recorded extensively with Quincy Jones.  We will hear

Jazz Cities-Pittsburgh

By Mar 1, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

On the March 3. 2013 Jazz Unlimited Show, we will hear musicians who were born or nurtured early in their careers in Pittsburgh.  Pittsburgh is know as a city that sends great pianists out into the world of jazz.  Many of these musicians go through the Westinghouse High School music program.  Some of the Pittsburgers heard on tonight tonight's show include pianists Earl Hines, Dodo Marmarosa, Erroll Garner, Billy Strayhorn, Sonny Clark, Mary Lou Williams and Ahmad Jamal, trumpeters Roy Eldridge and (now St.

The Music of Lee Morgan

By Sep 9, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for September 9, 2018 will be “The Music of Lee Morgan.”  Trumpeter Lee Morgan hit the big time in 1956 at age 18 with the Dizzy Gillespie big band and his first album as a leader.  His star burned brightly through his tenures with Art Blakey, Jackie McLean, Andrew Hill, John Coltrane and others until it was extinguished at age 33 when he was shot and killed in Slug’s Saloon by his wife.  In addition, we will hear Morgan with Jimmy Smith, Wynton Kelly, Hank Mobley, Elvin Jones, Jackie McLean, Dr.

The Repertory of Brown-Roach, Incorporated

By Mar 12, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 12, 2017 will be “The Repertory of Brown-Roach, Incorporated.”  One of the greatest small groups in jazz history, Brown-Roach, Incorporated, was formed in 1954 by Clifford Brown and Max Roach.  It lasted only two years until Brown’s young life was cut short in a traffic accident.  We will hear the group on two selections and also hear their recorded repertory played by Dinah Washington, Woody Herman, Ella Fitzgerald, Thad Jones, Ron Jefferson, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Joe Lovano, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Karrin Allyson, Wes Montgomery, Qu

Americans In Paris-Part 3

By Feb 18, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited  for February 19, 2017 will be “Americans in Paris-Part 3.”  Many outstanding recordings with Americans were made in Paris beginning in 1937 and continuing up to today with such musicians as Sidney Bechet, Gerry Mulligan, Sonny Stitt, Roy Eldridge, Miles Davis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Don Byas & Bud Powell, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Randy Weston, Eddy Louiss, Patricia Barber, Roy Haynes, Keith Jarrett, Roswell Rudd, Steve Lacy, the World Saxophone Quartet, Ornette Coleman and Prime Time and John Coltrane.