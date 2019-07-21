Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, July 21, 2019, will present “Jazzoo-Part 2.” A friend challenged me to put together a show featuring with tunes featuring animals in the titles. There are many more than you think. This week’s show will feature tunes with dogs, reptiles, very large mammals and birds in the titles. The music will be played and sung by Fats Waller, our own St. Louis Stompers, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong, Stan Kenton, Big Joe Turner, the Jazz Crusaders, Chick Corea & Gary Burton, Kenny Dorham, Gene Harris, Maynard Ferguson, Snooky Young & Marshall Royal, Art Blakey, Ray Anderson, George Russell, Gary Burton & Keith Jarrett, Marilyn Crispell, Pierre Dørge. Jessica Williams, Red Garland, the Mingus Big Band, Tim Warfield, Albert Mangelsdorff and Pheeroan Aklaff.

The Slide show contains my photos of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a 1960 video of the Jazz Crusaders on Frank Evans "Frankly Jazz" TV show in Los Angeles. The tune is "The Young Rabbits" with Wilton Felder (ts) Wayne Henderson (tb) Joe Sample (p) Jimmy Bond (b) and "Stix" Hooper (d). Weekly jazz shows on TV-what a thought!