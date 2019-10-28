 Jeannette Cooperman Looks Back On 24 Years Of St. Louis Journalism | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Jeannette Cooperman Looks Back On 24 Years Of St. Louis Journalism

By 7 minutes ago

Jeannette Cooperman will soon start a new job at the Common Reader after 14 years at St. Louis Magazine.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

For more than two decades, Jeannette Cooperman has been one of the most insightful and elegant writers chronicling St. Louis. As a staff writer at the Riverfront Times for a decade, and then for the last 14 years at St. Louis Magazine, she’s explored everything from food to politics to con artists. And she’s done it all with sympathy for the human condition and breathtaking turns of phrase.

Cooperman joined St. Louis on the Air on her final day at St. Louis Magazine. She’s leaving for a job as a staff writer at the Common Reader, a journal of essays housed at Washington University. But first, she fielded compliments from listeners and questions about her remarkable body of work. 

Cooperman originally began at St. Louis Magazine as editor in chief. She explained, though, that she grew to loathe the job.

“I hated all the tugs on my sleeve, and I missed writing,” she said. “I would be assigning pieces, and I’d be jealous of the freelancers, because I wanted to meet people. … A friend of mine said, ‘Oh, I get it. You don’t want to tell people what to do. You want to go do it!” She tried to quit, only to be persuaded by the magazine’s then-owner, Ray Hartmann, to instead become a staff writer. 

That was 12 years ago, and Cooperman has never looked back. She said she loves being a writer.

“Asking people questions is fascinating, and I get to learn things,” she explained. “That’s what I liked the best.”

Other journalists revere Cooperman as a master at getting people to open up, to go past the sound bite to something authentic. She explained that her technique is simply to listen.

“I realized so many times, if you let people talk, and they’re going on about their gall bladder operation, and their pet peccadillo or something, all of a sudden they say something that you had no idea to ask about,” she said. “And they open up, and those are your best quotes and your best insights.

“And so,” she continued, “listening is sort of like gambling in Vegas. There’s a payoff you can’t anticipate. … Being shy, it took me a while to realize that people want to open up. As long as they can trust you. As long as you’re not judging them, they want to tell you even the most intimate things. And that’s a gift. That feels almost sacred.”

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Jeannette Cooperman
St. Louis Magazine
The Common Reader
Journalism
magazines

Related Content

Jane Smiley Wants America To Get To Know St. Louis Better

By Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019 Jane Smiley
Derek Shapton

Jane Smiley recently came back to St. Louis for her 50th high school reunion. But unlike many of us, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist wasn’t content simply to explore what had changed around town. Smiley also wrote an essay about the city, and her travels here, for The New York Times.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Smiley discussed her essay, detailing her abiding love for St. Louis, particularly its foliage and its wonderful old houses. 

She said she loved growing up in Webster Groves, where she lived until she was 11. “The wonderful thing about Webster is that it has all different kinds of neighborhoods all kind of smashed together, and so as you’re walking along, you’re seeing all these different houses, all these kinds of people,” she said. “It was a fascinating place to grow up and explore.”

Smiley added that she wasn’t one of those kids who dreamed of fleeing St. Louis for the big city. “I appreciated it even at the time,” she said. 

Bill McClellan On 39 Years In St. Louis And The Joy Of Journalism

By Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019 Bill McClellan
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Bill McClellan has been entertaining and enlightening the readers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 39 years, all but three of them as a columnist. In recent months, even as he battles cancer for a second time, he has continued to file regular dispatches that probe the city’s past and its future with insight and good humor.

McClellan joined us on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the future of daily newspapers, the columns he’s lived to regret and the reason he continues to write, despite enduring regular chemotherapy treatments. 

“It’s fun. I still have this thin veneer of being a reporter. It’s getting thinner and thinner, admittedly,” he said. “But I can still call people up and say, ‘Why did you do this?’ And I can still go to trials. If I didn’t have this thin veneer of being a reporter, I’d just be another nosy old guy.”