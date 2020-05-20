 John O'Leary Wants You To 'Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

John O'Leary Wants You To 'Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder'

By 1 hour ago

John O'Leary has become an in-demand speaker on the strength of his bestselling book "On Fire." His new book is "In Awe."
Credit Courtesy of John O'Leary

As a 9-year-old, John O’Leary nearly died. He was playing in his garage in St. Louis when he accidentally set off an explosion. He was left with third-degree burns covering his entire body — and even had to have his fingers amputated.

O’Leary recounted the story of his near-death and ultimate survival in his book “On Fire,” which became a national bestseller. And now he’s back with another book: “In Awe: Rediscover Your Childlike Wonder to Unleash Inspiration, Meaning, and Joy.” 

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, O’Leary explained his thesis: that we start life with all the right tools for happiness, only to have childlike senses such as “wonder” and “expectancy” drilled out of us. 

“As little ones, we believe that everything is possible. We raise our hands to answer every single question,” he said. “Not only that we want to answer questions, but that we want to ask our own questions. But asking the question ‘why’ or ‘why not’ or ‘what if’ or ‘who cares’ enough times, we’re told by those in front of us to stop asking questions, [or] that there’s only one answer, that it’s B or it’s C or it’s true or it’s false, and so we get a little bit less creative, a little bit less curious in asking the questions about life. 

“And part of the idea behind the book ‘In Awe’ is to encourage people to become childlike in the way they see what’s in front of them and ask questions about what’s possible.”

And that’s especially important right now as we’re dealing with a unique, and extremely difficult, set of circumstances. 

“Back in 1963, Kennedy had this wild idea of going to the moon and back, ‘not because it’s easy, but because it’s hahd,’” O’Leary recalled, slipping briefly into his best John F. Kennedy accent. “It’s one of the finest speeches ever given. But it’s important to recognize that so much of that ambitious desire, the technology that we needed to have to get us to the moon and back had not even been invented. 

“And so what we need, not only in our school systems, not only during a pandemic, not only during this recession and everything else going on, professionally, corporately and individually, are these wild ambitions of what might be possible going forward in our lives, but also no holds barred. We come into situations frequently believing that we already have limitations, that the ceiling is already determined. And what children do is, they have no expectations of that. There is no ceiling to their lives. They go through each day with wild-like joy and optimism and awe. We call it first-time living. The more we can experience our days like children again, the more we can get more out of the days we experience.”

Listen:

O’Leary also discussed his relationship with the late Jack Buck. Buck visited the young O’Leary in the hospital time after time after he nearly lost his life in that garage fire — yet O’Leary didn’t visit Buck years later when the broadcasting legend was struggling with Parkinson’s, something he still regrets. 

“It was the sense that I was never worthy of receiving what he'd given me in the first place,” he explained. 

O’Leary also didn’t go to his funeral, something he said he still feels deep regret about to this day.

He explained that he drove to the church for the funeral. But he couldn’t bring himself to go in. 

“As I looked around the parking lot, I saw the who’s who of St. Louis and beyond … and then I looked in the mirror again and I saw this 24-year-old guy who was just a fake and didn’t belong still,” he said. “And I made another painful, poor decision to turn my car back on and go back out of the parking lot and drive away. … I made it about three miles down the road and just started weeping.”

But that “lousy move” ended up leading to an awakening. 

“I’m not going to live my life anymore less than I actually am,” he recalled telling himself. “I can allow this thing to beat me down of who I wasn’t, and what a lousy friend I was, or I can allow it become a redemptive moment.” 

That day, O’Leary finally sat down with his grandparents and told them what they meant to him. The next day, he took his parents out to dinner, and thanked them for getting him through his long recovery. In time, he even became a hospital chaplain in hopes of helping people like himself, 15 years earlier — work that ultimately led to his career as a public speaker and author.

“I realized as I was growing into my life after losing my friend Jack Buck, where he’d changed my life was a hospital,” he said. “And maybe that’s where I’m called to make a difference.” 

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.
 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
John O'Leary
St. Louis Authors
Books
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

St. Louis author John O'Leary shares his story of survival and how to live 'radically inspired'

By May 4, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis  author John O’Leary wasn’t supposed to survive the burns that covered 100 percent of his body when he had an accident at age 9. No one thought he would walk, write with a pencil, or play a piano ever again. O’Leary, now 38, is not only able to do those things, he also found love, married and fathered four children.

In 'The Last Children Of Mill Creek,' Vivian Gibson Portrays A Vanished St. Louis Neighborhood

By Apr 15, 2020
April 14, 2020 Vivian Gibson
Iris Schmidt | Provided by the author

In 1959, the city of St. Louis demolished more than 5,500 housing units in the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood, which stretched from St. Louis University to Union Station. It was the city’s largest urban renewal project — or, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called it at the time, "slum clearance."

But for Vivian Gibson and her seven siblings, Mill Creek wasn’t a slum. It was home. Gibson’s new memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” explores growing up in the bustling African American district, where indoor plumbing wasn’t a given but close connections thrived. The eight siblings and their two parents shared 800 square feet of space, living in Mill Creek until a year before it was razed.   

Author Scott Phillips Discusses 'That Left Turn At Albuquerque'

By Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2010 Scott Phillips
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Scott Phillips may be the most acclaimed novelist living in St. Louis today. Best known as the author of “The Ice Harvest,” he’s won the California Book Award and been a finalist for the Edgar Award and the Hammett Prize. 

His ninth book, “That Left Turn at Albuquerque,” finds Phillips in familiar territory, with a crime caper, a cast of amoral characters and plenty of dark humor. On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, he discussed his “deep-seated” interest in crime, his reasons for moving to St. Louis and how his book’s reference to the Loop Trolley has given it special local resonance.