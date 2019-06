Judge Temporarily Protects Access to Abortion at Planned Parenthood's St. Louis Clinic

Missouri will continue to have legal access to abortion.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge on Monday granted Planned Parenthood’s a preliminary injunction that effectively keeps its license to operate a St. Louis abortion clinic open for at least 11 more days.

Judge Michael Stelzer ordered the state Department of Health and Senior Services to decide whether to renew Planned Parenthood’s annual license by June 21, when attorneys representing the organization and the state appear in court again.

The judge’s decision means Missouri’s only abortion provider will continue operating while he weighs Planned Parenthood’s objections to the way state health officials have handled the organization’s request for a new license.

In a lawsuit, Planned Parenthood claims that the state is attempting to shut down Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region by “unlawfully” tying the routine renewal of its license to the completion of an investigation.

Citing health and safety concerns at the clinic, state health officials have said they cannot address the clinic’s application for a renewed license until they can interview clinic physicians who work or have worked at the clinic.

Although two Planned Parenthood doctors have spoken to regulators, the department’s efforts to interview independent physicians who work at the clinic have been an obstacle.

Planned Parenthood has said it cannot make those physicians available for interviews and the doctors’ lawyers advised them not to cooperate.

Stelzer ruled earlier that the doctors did not have to testify in a hearing about the licensing procedures.

State health officials say Planned Parenthood did not agree until late May to comply with revised state regulations requiring that doctors give patients pelvic exams 72 hours before abortions while screening them.

Planned Parenthood doctors say repeat pelvic exams are medically unnecessary and invasive. Doctors also did not follow a state law that requires that the physician who informs a patient seeking an abortion of its risks also performs the procedure until late May, state officials say.

Lawyers for Planned Parenthood told that judge that state officials have unlawfully made the interviews a condition of the license renewal process. They said the clinic must submit to inspections and have an opportunity to correct any problems noted by state inspectors before the department denies it a renewed license.

The clinic’s license was set to expire May 31. But Stelzer issued a temporary restraining order that day that kept its license in place until he ruled on Planned Parenthood’s request for an injunction.

The legal battle follows a decision by Republican Gov. Mike Parson to sign a law that outlaws abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy.

If the clinic closes, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood officials have said the state is trying to end access to abortion even before there is a challenge to Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Follow David on Twitter @dpcazares

Follow Sarah on Twitter @Petit_Smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org