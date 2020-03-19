 K-12 Learning Goes Virtual In Response To COVID-19 | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

K-12 Learning Goes Virtual In Response To COVID-19

By 17 hours ago

Benjamin Yates, right, works on a puzzle with his mother, Tracy, and brother, Nicholas, at their Webster Groves home.
Credit Dale Singer | St. Louis Public Radio

The summer slide — the propensity for students to lose academic achievements made during the school year — is something educators have expressed concern about for years. 

With the region’s schools being closed until at least early April due to the COVID-19 outbreak, teachers and administrators are working hard to make sure such a slide doesn’t happen this spring as well.

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s education reporter, Ryan Delaney, about how K-12 schools are responding to coronavirus social distancing measures. Gary Ritter, dean of St. Louis University’s School of Education, also joined the conversation to talk about how teachers and parents can best prepare kids for virtual learning.

Ritter suggested parents and teachers check out St. Louis University’s “Resources For Home Learning During the Quarantine,” which includes a running list of resources for in-home and online learning.

He added that parents can also reach out directly to the university’s School of Education by emailing slued@slu.edu.

“We’re glad to try and answer questions or connect you with a faculty member who might be helpful to you,” he said.

Hear the full conversation:

What are your questions and concerns about making sure your kids get an adequate education in the weeks to come? Join our Facebook group, Public Radio Parents, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
K-12
Education
Children
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

'We Do Not Have The Answers': K-12 Schools Try To Figure Out How To Go Online

By Mar 16, 2020
Teachers at Cross Keys Middle School in the Ferguson-Florissant School District try to navigate Google Classroom as schools across the region prepare to move online for several weeks. March 16, 2020.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

School administrators are scrambling to figure out how to move K-12 education fully online as schools throughout the region close their doors and tell students and staff to stay home to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All public schools in St. Louis and St. Louis County along with Archdiocese schools announced Sunday evening they’ll close through April 3. Schools in Jefferson and St. Charles counties followed shortly after. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all schools in his state closed.

'It's Not Enough': St. Louis Public Schools Tackles How It Can Do More With Less

By Feb 29, 2020
Jessica Perkins, a facilitator with Emerging Wisdom consultants, runs a discussion during St. Louis Public Schools' first community visioning session at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The long and potentially painful process of restructuring St. Louis Public Schools’ physical presence throughout the city is underway.

The district held its first of six community visioning sessions Saturday morning. They’ll be followed by special school board meetings and more public forums in early spring.