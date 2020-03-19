K-12 Learning Goes Virtual In Response To COVID-19

The summer slide — the propensity for students to lose academic achievements made during the school year — is something educators have expressed concern about for years.

With the region’s schools being closed until at least early April due to the COVID-19 outbreak, teachers and administrators are working hard to make sure such a slide doesn’t happen this spring as well.

Thursday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s education reporter, Ryan Delaney, about how K-12 schools are responding to coronavirus social distancing measures. Gary Ritter, dean of St. Louis University’s School of Education, also joined the conversation to talk about how teachers and parents can best prepare kids for virtual learning.

Ritter suggested parents and teachers check out St. Louis University’s “Resources For Home Learning During the Quarantine,” which includes a running list of resources for in-home and online learning.

He added that parents can also reach out directly to the university’s School of Education by emailing slued@slu.edu.

“We’re glad to try and answer questions or connect you with a faculty member who might be helpful to you,” he said.

Hear the full conversation:

What are your questions and concerns about making sure your kids get an adequate education in the weeks to come? Join our Facebook group, Public Radio Parents, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.