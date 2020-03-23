Ken Burns' New Documentary 'East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story'

Documentarian Ken Burns’ latest work, “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story,” explores the history of a former public housing community in Atlanta. It features the stories of residents and raises critical questions about race, poverty and public assistance.

The film premieres Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. on PBS.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Burns about his film. Burns also shared his take on the current health crisis posed by COVID-19 and the value of looking back at history to inform us in these uncertain times.

Hear their conversation:

