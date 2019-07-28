 The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

Jazz Unlimited for July 28, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The quieter side of jazz will present duos, trios and quartets featuring Count Basie, Jimmy Smith & Kenny Burrell, Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Pat Metheny & Charlie Haden, Hank Jones and Milt Jackson.  The new music portion of the show will have unknown Tadd Dameron compositions by Paul Combs, vocalists Rosanna Eckert and Judy Wexler, Eric Alexander, Luke Gillespie, a Bach prelude played by Keith Jarrett, Matt Olson, Eric Skov, Rich Halley, Xavier LeCouturier, Marlene Rosenberg and the duo of Mark Wingfield and Gary Husband.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on the show.

Here is the Eric Alexander Trio with Phil Palombi (b) and McLenty Hunter (d) playing "Four" at Linda's Jazz Nights in 2007.

Check out my photos of some of the artists heard on the show.