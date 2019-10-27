Jazz Unlimited for October 27, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The Keys and Strings Hour will present selections from a new compilation of the Fred Hersch Trio, Art Tatum, E.S.T., and two duos: Gary Burton & Steve Swallow and Marc Copland & Gary Peacock. New music will feature a previously unknown recording by John Coltrane, Lazslo Gardony, vocalist Sonia Johnson, Andy Ballantyne, Vaughan Nark, Jeff Denson, our own Lester Bowie’ Brass Fantasy, Mark Sherman, the Vienna Art Orchestra, Trevor Giancola, the German group “Mikropuls” and the British group “The Comet is Coming.”

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is the Fred Hersch Trio of Hersch (p), John Hebert (b) and Eric McPherson (d) playing a medley of "Some Other Time" (Styne) and "We See" (Monk) at the Funchal (Portugal) Jazz Festival, July 2016.