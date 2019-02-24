Jazz Unlimited for February 24, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.” The “Keys and Strings Hour” or jazz without horns will present a tribute to the late composer Michel LeGrand with Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Toots Thielemans, Jacky Terrasson & Cassandra Wilson, Carmen McRae and Joe Albany. New music for February will be played by Ernie Watts, Nick Hempton, the Michael Davidson/Dan Fortin duo, Nick Grinder, Mike Steinel, the Greg Yaznitsky YAZZ band, the Gill Evans Orchestra, Quinsin Nachoff, Antonio Sanchez, Nick Sanders, Peter Clark and the 22 Man Music Machine, Jon Lundbloom, Johnathan Bauer, Kenny Carr with vocals by Deborah Schulman and poetry by Philip Levine with Benjamin Boone. An unusual part of this program is a set of three tunes about lunar eclipses.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

The video is of the Nick Hempton Band at Small's Paradise in 2017 playing "The Cat." Nick Hempton (ts) Roy Hargrove (tp) Kyle Koehler (org) Beter Bernstein (b) Rudy Pettschauer (d) playing Lalo Schiffrin's "The Cat."