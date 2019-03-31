 The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music | St. Louis Public Radio

The Keys And Strings Hour Plus New Music

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, March 31, 2019, will present “The Keys and Strings Hour plus New Music..”   The Keys and Strings Hour will present artists born in March and April who don’t play horns: Nat “King” Cole, Lionel Hampton, Marian McPartland, Red Norvo, Carmen McRae, Randy Weston, Herbie Hancock, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and Wes Montgomery.  New Music will be heard from our own Dizzy Atmosphere, The Looking Up Project Quartet, Russ Lossing, Joe Martin, Dave Anderson, Luca Di Luzio, Cannonball Adderley, our own Lester Bowie, Scott Robinson, David Berkman, William Parker and Wadada Leo Smith.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of "Jeannine" played in Paris in 1962 by Julian "Cannonball "Adderley - alto sac; Nat Adderley - cornet; Victor Feldman - piano; Sam Jones - bass; Louis Hayes - drums

Tags: 
Cannonball Adderley
Carmen McRae
Duke Ellington
Wes Montgomery
William Parker

