Krewson Lifts Curfew In St. Louis

This is a developing story

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has lifted a nighttime curfew in the city.

With few exceptions, city residents had been required to be in their homes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. since June 2. The restrictions followed a night of violence and looting that left four police officers shot and a retired officer dead.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, Krewson thanked residents and businesses for complying with the restrictions. She did not immediately provide a reason why the curfew could be lifted.

Prosecutors in St. Louis have charged two people in connection with the slaying of the retired officer, David Dorn. Six people have been charged with various crimes related to the looting.

