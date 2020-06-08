 Krewson Lifts Curfew In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Krewson Lifts Curfew In St. Louis

  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 2, 2020
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has lifted a curfew she imposed June 2 after a night of looting and violence.
    Bill Greenblatt | UPI

This is a developing story

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has lifted a nighttime curfew in the city.

With few exceptions, city residents had been required to be in their homes from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. since June 2. The restrictions followed a night of violence and looting that left four police officers shot and a retired officer dead.

In a Twitter post Monday morning, Krewson thanked residents and businesses for complying with the restrictions. She did not immediately provide a reason why the curfew could be lifted.

Prosecutors in St. Louis have charged two people in connection with the slaying of the retired officer, David Dorn. Six people have been charged with various crimes related to the looting.

Lyda Krewson
George Floyd
David Dorn
Curfew

Krewson Imposes Curfew In St. Louis To End Violence After Protests

By Jun 2, 2020
Protestors gathered Monday, June 1, at the St. Louis Justic Center for a protest for social justice, ignited by the recent killing of George Floyd.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis will impose a curfew at 9 p.m. to clear city streets and defuse the violence that has followed protests in recent days, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday.

Krewson said the curfew will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday to help authorities restore order. It will resume each evening “until further notice,” according to Krewson’s executive order authorizing the curfew. People who violate it will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

4 St. Louis Police Officers Shot During Protests

By Jun 2, 2020
Protestors gathered Monday, June 1, at the City Justice Center in St. Louis for a protest for social justice, ignited by the recent killing of George Floyd.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 2:35 a.m. with comments from Police Chief John Hayden

Four St. Louis police officers were shot late Monday night during protests in the city over the killing of George Floyd.

Two were shot in the leg, one in the arm and one in the foot, said Police Chief John Hayden. He was visibly frustrated as he gave an update on the shootings shortly before 2 a.m.

“Folks came down just to steal, just to destroy property and just to hurt officers,” Hayden said.

Demonstrators Chant, March And Sweat As Police Brutality Protests Continue

By & 14 hours ago
Jason Barney, center, locks arms with fellow protester Sunday June 7, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. He was among thousands who continued days of protests against police brutality.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Kyla Hawkins sat on the steps of St. Louis City Hall and tried to wipe the sweat off her face and the emotion off her mind. 

She leaned her forehead against her cardboard sign and collected herself.

Hawkins, who goes by Sunshine, had just walked nearly two miles Sunday afternoon under a 93-degree June sun along with thousands of others who gathered in downtown St. Louis to protest police brutality toward minorities, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed Protecting Business From Looting

By Jun 2, 2020
provided to stlpr on 6/2/20 after Dorn's death
Scott Bandle, Suburban Journals/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

David Dorn, a retired law enforcement official, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after responding to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden confirmed the information during a press conference Tuesday. He said 55 businesses including the pawn shop reported property damage overnight following protests in downtown St. Louis over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.