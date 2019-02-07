 Krewson Voices Support For Public Safety Leaders Despite Turmoil In Police Department | St. Louis Public Radio

Krewson Voices Support For Public Safety Leaders Despite Turmoil In Police Department

By 23 minutes ago

Mayor Lyda Krewson says she continues to have confidence in the leadership of the St. Louis Police Department, despite seven officers being charged with felonies in two months.

“I think about it in this way, which is that those issues are being addressed,” Krewson said during a news conference Thursday. “While of course I hate that officers have been indicted, I certainly think that if that is the situation, then that is the result.”

Mayor Lyda Krewson says she still has confidence in Police Chief John Hayden and public safety director Jimmie Edwards, shown here when Hayden was announced as chief in 2017.
Credit File photo | Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Krewson’s remarks were her first since one officer killed another last month. Authorities say Nathaniel Hendren, 29, was on duty, but out of his assigned patrol area, when he shot 24-year-old Katlyn Alix in the chest during a Russian roulette-style game. Alix, who was off duty, had gone to Hendren’s apartment — Hendren’s partner, who was on duty, was also at the apartment. Hendren has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

“The decisions that were made by those officers that day were clearly very disturbing, but I don’t think that’s what’s happening with all our officers every day,” Krewson said.

New health director

Krewson on Thursday also announced that for the first time in 12 years, a medical doctor will lead St. Louis’ health department.

Fredrick Echols will take over as director on Feb. 19. He is currently director of Communicable Disease, Vector and Veterinary Programs for the St. Louis County health department.

Echols got his undergraduate degree from Clark Atlanta University, and went to medical school at Boston University. Before he came to St. Louis Echols, a Navy veteran, was the chief of communicable diseases for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The city’s charter requires the health director be a physician, or have a master’s degree in public health. But Echols’ qualifications go beyond his credentials, Krewson said.

“He’s someone with a proven background in practicing medicine, has expertise in public health and a large amount of management experience and expertise,” she said.

Echols will be paid about $152,000. He replaces acting director Jeanine Arrighi, who took over the post in July 2018 when Melba Moore took a job in Cincinnati.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Lyda Krewson
Jimmie Edwards
John Hayden
Melba Moore
Top Stories

Related Content

Edwards Defends St. Louis Police Department As Two More Officers Face Criminal Charges

By Jan 29, 2019
Public Safety director Jimmie Edwards defends the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Jan. 29, 2019 against charges that officers are obstructing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's investigation in the death of Katlyn Alix.
Andrew Field | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ public safety director has offered a vigorous defense of his police department following charges against two more officers Tuesday and criticism from the St. Louis prosecutor in another case.

“There is not a social pattern of dysfunctionality in the St. Louis police department,” Jimmie Edwards said Tuesday at a news conference. “We have an excellent police department. We ask them to go out and do a very difficult job every single day. And you know what? Most of them do it well.”

St. Louis Police Chief Blasts City Prosecutor As Dispute Continues Over Officer’s Death

By Jan 31, 2019
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden speaks to news reporters on Thursday afternoon.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says allegations that his department is obstructing the investigation into the death of an officer at the hands of another are “insulting.”

Hayden’s comments, made Thursday in his first public appearance since just after Officer Katlyn Alix was shot and killed Jan. 24, are the latest in a tense dispute between police and prosecutor Kim Gardner.

St. Louis Police Officer Charged In Death Of Fellow Officer

By Jan 24, 2019
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Katlyn Alix, shown here in a January 2017 photo, was killed by a fellow officer Jan. 24, 2019 in what police say was an accidental shooting.
Provided | St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Updated 5:45 p.m. Friday with charges filed — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been charged with two felonies in the Thursday shooting death of another officer.

Nathaniel R. Hendren, 29, faces involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action charges in the killing of 24-year-old Katlyn Alix. The incident happened early Thursday morning at Hendren’s apartment in the 700 block of Dover Place in the Carondelet neighborhood.

St. Louis Health Department director Moore in negotiations to leave job

By Apr 25, 2018
Cincinnati Health Department

The St. Louis Health Department could soon be looking for someone to replace director Melba Moore, who has led the department since 2015.

A Cincinnati board city board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Moore as that city's next health department commissioner. According to the board’s chairman, the hire could be done as soon as the end of the week.