Krewson Withdraws Nominations To Freeholders Board

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday withdrew eight nominees to the Board of Freeholders citing the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Krewson sent a letter to St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus withdrawing the names of Dwin Evans and Dan Zdrodowski because they are running for public office.

She pulled six other nominations “in light of the COVID-19 crisis.” Those nominees were: Bridget Flood, Joe Hodes, Eddie Roth, Jerry Schlichter, Antonio French and Jon-Pierre Mitchom.

Her ninth nominee, JoAnn Williams, had previously taken herself out of consideration.

Krewson told Reed she will submit new nominees after the Board of Aldermen starts its new session on April 21.

Krewson and an aldermanic committee have been squabbling over her nominations for months. The Board of Freeholders is supposed to have nine representatives from St. Louis County, nine from the city and one appointed by the governor.

The non-city members met once, in November, and basically have been waiting for the city to name its members. There has been little movement in that direction. The coronavirus outbreak seemingly put everything on hold until Krewson’s letter Monday.

The Board of Freeholders was created in September by a petition initiative launched in response to the failed Better Together effort, which sought to consolidate St. Louis city and county governments.

The Board of Freeholders could suggest that city and county voters consolidate services. It could also recommend combining city and county governments — including having St. Louis become a municipality within St. Louis County.

