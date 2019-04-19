KVtheWriter Takes Control Of Sticky Situation In 'Love Sucks!' EP

Ever been dumped in an ice cream shop? Writer and artist Kayla “KVtheWriter” Thompson has, and she can assure the uninitiated that it’s not sweet. Did the experience ruin ice cream for her? Sure. But it also became the basis of her upcoming EP titled “Love Sucks!”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with Thompson about her new project – which isa curation of written, visual and aural depictions of her journey through love and loss.

She will present this project with a concert April 30 at The Monocle with the new St. Louis based production team “Finesse the Sound,” which includes KVtheWriter, producer Blair the Machine, singer Be.Be and artist Asa.

Listen to the full conversation for more details on "Love Sucks!" and what's to follow:

Heavily inspired by video game themes, Thompson's video pieces - produced by Blaire the Machine - incorporate various aspects of popular series such as Mario Kart:

Preview video to KVtheWriter's song, "Crazy":

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan andJon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.