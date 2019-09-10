Ladue Boy Earns Finale Slot on Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Thirteen-year-old St. Louisan Tarek Husseini spent four weeks in Los Angeles this past summer competing for a $25,000 prize. Now, for the last six weeks, viewers of the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” have watched Husseini and other up-and-coming bakers impress the judges with one kitchen creation after another.

The Ladue resident made it through the semifinal episode that premiered on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, he talked with host Sarah Fenske ahead of next week's final episode.

Listen to the conversation:

