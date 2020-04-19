 Last Day of St. Louis Aldermanic Session Brings First Of Many Virtual Meetings | St. Louis Public Radio

Last Day of St. Louis Aldermanic Session Brings First Of Many Virtual Meetings

By 6 minutes ago
  • The St. Louis Board of Aldermen chambers on July 7, 2017.
    When the Board of Aldermen returns on Monday, the meetings will look nothing like they did in July 2017. The coronavirus pandemic means the members will meet virtually until further notice.
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen returns for its final day of the 2019-20 legislative session on Monday, the meeting will look vastly different.

Aldermen last met on March 13, the same day Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus pandemic a public health emergency. Ten days later, she instituted a stay-at-home order that prohibits non-essential activities. To comply with that order, there will be no one in the aldermanic chamber on Monday except for minimal support staff. 

The board will instead meet virtually, using the video conferencing tool Zoom. The public will be able to watch the meeting on Zoom, or via livestream on the city’s YouTube channel. People can also dial into the meeting and listen to the live audio on the phone.

“It’s a lot more complex than just doing a video conference,” Board President Lewis Reed said. “We have a lot of compliance issues that we have to work through. We have security issues that we have to work through so that people aren’t photo-bombing and all this other kind of stuff.”

The board and staff have done several practice sessions to make sure the meetings run as smoothly as possible procedurally, Reed said, adding that he thinks the switch to meeting online will change the way the board operates when members are able to return to City Hall.

“I think people will understand more about some of the nuances,” he said. “The board members themselves may be more aware of some of the things that during an average meeting they may not deal with.”

The city charter allows board meetings to be held away from City Hall in case of an emergency. In 2015, the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected aldermen had to be held outdoors because of a bomb scare. And Terry Kennedy, a former longtime alderman who is now the clerk of the board, recalled three times in the 1980s and '90s when aldermen did not meet in the chamber because of construction.

A legal opinion from the city counselor said the pandemic is an emergency, and the proposal to use Zoom appeared to comply with the state’s open meetings law.

On the agenda

The final meeting of the session — or sine die, as it’s known — is almost always a packed day, as aldermen push to get bills across the finish line. This year, however, most major legislation, like financing for a proposed soccer stadium near Union Station, was completed earlier in the session.

There are a few wild cards on Monday’s agenda, including legislation from Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, D-21st Ward, that would drastically restructure the St. Louis police department. 

Mayor Lyda Krewson opposes the bill, as well as another piece of legislation from Collins-Muhammad that would ask voters to undo a 2012 referendum reducing the Board of Aldermen from 28 to 14. That means realistically, Collins-Muhammad would have to secure the support of 20 aldermento override a mayoral veto, a threshold he has not been able to reach at past meetings.

Alderwoman Christine Igrassia, D-6th Ward, will wait until next session to work on legislation granting some city workers paid parental leave. Concerns about the impact of the pandemic on the budget, however, may make aldermen wary of introducing new expenses.

And Alderman Joe Roddy, D-17th Ward, said he will not attempt to override Krewson’s veto of legislation confirming that some projects in the city receiving tax incentives are meeting deadlines in the required redevelopment plans. The mayor vetoed the bill on Feb. 7 because Paul McKee’s Northside Regeneration Project was listed as being on schedule, when in fact the development has had significant delays.

On tap to pass Monday are bills setting new energy standards for buildings and allowing individuals who have reserved city park amenities to block people from carrying concealed weapons in the reserved area.

The board will begin the 2020-21 session — again meeting virtually — at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
St. Louis Board of Aldermen
coronavirus
Top Stories

Related Content

Proposal To Remake Local Elections In St. Louis Expected On November Ballot

By Apr 1, 2020
According to Washington University's Center for Social Development's latest study, predominantly black residents and low-income communities in the region face barriers in casting their ballots.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

A group that wants to radically change the way candidates are elected to some offices in St. Louis has collected enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

City law currently calls for partisan primaries in March for mayor, comptroller, the Board of Aldermen and its president. Because the city is so heavily Democratic, the April general election usually does not matter. That means candidates can effectively win citywide office with much less than 50% of the primary vote.

If approved, Proposition D would make all those posts nonpartisan. Voters would be able to select as many candidates as they want in March, and the top two would go to a runoff in April.

Planned St. Louis Soccer Stadium Gets Nearly $6M In State Financing

By Mar 17, 2020
A rendering of the Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
MLS4TheLou

Another piece of the financing puzzle for the Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis is in place.

The Missouri Development Finance Board voted Tuesday to approve $5.7 million in state tax credits. The board late last year denied a larger request that amounted to $30 million.

Politically Speaking: How Missouri Officials Are Preparing For The Coronavirus

By Mar 6, 2020
Signs at the Barnes-Jewish Center for Advanced Medicine alert patients to disclose if they think they may have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum takes a look at some of the week’s biggest news stories — including what state and local officials are doing to prepare for the coronavirus.

Rosenbaum talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem about how state and local health officials are monitoring the coronavirus. There have been no recorded cases of the virus in Missouri, but there have been five confirmed cases in Illinois. 

Before Passing Soccer Financing, Aldermen Pause To Remember Late Colleague

By & Feb 28, 2020
A rendering of the Major League Soccer stadium, which is scheduled to be completed by March 2022.
Major League Soccer ownership group

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved financing for the Major League Soccer stadium redevelopment plan on Friday. 

The plan received overwhelming support, passing with a 22-1 vote. The bills were sponsored by 17 aldermen.

Supporters of the MLS team say the $500 million development will bring in millions to the city.

Live Updates: Coronavirus In The St. Louis Region

By St. Louis Public Radio staff 14 hours ago
Four residents and two workers at a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.
Nat Thomas | St. Louis Public Radio

4 p.m. Saturday, April 18

Illinois has recorded its highest one-day death toll from COVID-19. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state Department of Public Health, reported today that 125 people died of the disease in the last 24-hour reporting period. That makes the Illinois totals 29,160 people who have tested positive and 1,259 deaths. She said that the rate of growth is slowing but that the state has not seen its peak.