Last Member Of Shelley Family To Live In Home At Center Of Landmark Suit Dies

The last living child of a St. Louis couple who broke residential segregation barriers has died. Chatlee Williams died last Wednesday at the age of 88. 

Her parents J.D. and Ethel Shelley made history when they brought their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court’s decision put an end to legalized residential segregation in 1948. 

Chatlee Williams, the last living child of J.D. and Ethel Shelley, has died. Her granddaughter, Monica Holmes, said her grandmother was proud of her parent's legacy.
Monica Holmes, Williams’ granddaughter, said her grandmother always took pride in the historical legacy her parents left behind.

“She spent a lot of her time educating her nieces and nephews and her grandkids and great grandkids as to what happened … when they went to purchase the house,” Holmes said.

Williams was one of five children. Holmes said, while her grandmother had a lot of good memories in the house, the continued racism in the neighborhood made it a challenge.

“The people in the neighborhood didn’t want them in there,” Holmes said. “So most of the time in the house they would be under fear, because they didn’t know what the next day would bring.”

Williams went on to become a seamstress alongside her mother at Welsh Baby Carriage. The Shelley’s home was added to the African American Civil Rights Network last year. It was the first property in the state to be added to the register. 

The 'Shelley House' in the Greater Ville neighborhood was the backdrop for one of the most important U.S. Supreme Court cases of the Civil Rights era.
Holmes said although her grandmother is gone, she will hold onto the memories and important life lessons she taught her, including the value of family.

"To have a family," she said. “To be a family. And she basically raised us up on how to love each other and how to respect our elders.”

A funeral service will be held for Williams on Monday.

Shelley v. Kraemer
Chatlee Williams
Residential Segregation
St. Louis
U.S. Supreme Court
Living apart: Despite decades of court cases, St. Louis remains one of the most segregated cities

By Oct 2, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 2, 2009 - Missouri has been at the heart of the nation's story of race from the first chapter. It entered the Union as part of the Missouri Compromise; it drove abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy across the river to Illinois where he was killed, and it deepened the divisions in the Union by claiming Dred Scott for slavery. So it isn't surprising that important chapters of the history of housing segregation played out on Missouri soil.

Shelley House Rededicated By Realtors, Community Groups, Leaders

By Rebecca Rivas | St. Louis American Feb 11, 2019
Eric Friedman of St. Louis REALTORS; Erich Morris, who grew up in the home; Michael Burns, president of Northside Community Housing Inc.; Alderman Sam Moore; Morris' sister Mary Easterwood; and U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay participated in the rededication.
When Mary Easterwood’s family moved into their home at 4600 Labadie St. about 60 years ago, the neighbors had tried to explain the history behind the house.

“But they couldn’t quite get the story together,” Easterwood said. “As we got older and we started to study, then we found out about the Shelley v Kraemer case,” decided in 1948.

Easterwood’s father, Lenton Morris, had bought the home from another African-American man, J.D. Shelley. When Shelley purchased the home, the title included a racially restrictive covenant – which was an agreement that prohibited the building’s owner from selling the home to anyone other than a Caucasian.

‘We Live Here’ revisits Shelley v. Kraemer 70 years later by talking with family who changed history

By Aug 30, 2018
The latest episode brings the voices of the descendants of J.D. and Ethel Shelley to listeners as they share the story of their family’s place in American history.
There’s no shortage of people who remember the 1948 U.S. Supreme Court decision Shelley v. Kraemer and can talk about how it changed housing practices across the nation – plenty of historians and legal experts, for instance. But when the producers of St. Louis Public Radio’s We Live Here podcast decided to take another look at the pivotal case, they opted for different voices: those of the Shelleys’ descendants.

“There’s a certain kind of human truth that can only really be found by talking with family members who have this story that’s passed down generation to generation,” co-host/producer Tim Lloyd said Thursday on St. Louis on the Air. “It was a great episode for us – we really enjoyed putting it together.”