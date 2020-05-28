Legal Roundtable Considers Whether College Students Should Get Tuition Reimbursement, More

Students from regional universities are suing to recoup tuition and fees after in-person classes and on-campus living were cut short by the coronavirus. St. Louis County is suing the House of Pain gym for defying an order to remain closed. And, should the government be allowed to force a church to shut its doors?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with a panel of legal experts about these issues and more.

Joining the discussion:

Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Nicole Gorovsky, a former prosecutor and local attorney in practice at Gorovsky Law, LLC

Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri

