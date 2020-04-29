 Legal Roundtable Discusses Worker Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic | St. Louis Public Radio
Legal Roundtable Discusses Worker Safety During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wednesday's Legal Roundtable discussion featured Bill Freivogel, Catherine Hanaway and Mark Smith.
The coronavirus pandemic has upended American life, and with that comes a host of legal questions — questions now being tackled by St. Louis-area lawyers in both state and federal court. 

Does your employer have an obligation to protect you from COVID-19? A group of workers at a Missouri pork processing plant have sued over that very question. Does the government have the right to make you stay home? An Illinois state representative won a preliminary legal victory over his own governor suggesting that maybe, unless certain procedures are followed, it does not. And should China bear responsibility for COVID-19 spreading across the globe? Missouri’s attorney general thinks so; he hopes to make his case in court.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked about these cases and more with legal experts: Mark Smith, an attorney and associate vice chancellor and dean for career services at Washington University; Bill Freivogel, an attorney and professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and Catherine Hanaway, a partner at Husch Blackwell, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and former speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.

Hear the conversation:

