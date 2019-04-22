Legal Roundtable Dives Into Latest Local, National Developments

St. Louis on the Air’s monthly Legal Roundtable got underway Monday as St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jonathan Ahl delved into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion touched on matters including the latest news surrounding the Supreme Court’s decision to hear three cases that have to do with whether existing federal bans on sex discrimination in the workplace also prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity; the redacted Mueller report; criticism of the St. Louis Bail Project; and the arrest of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, among other topics.

Joining the program were Bill Freivogel, journalism professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale; Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University; and Marie Kenyon, director of the Peace and Justice Commission of the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

Listen to the discussion:

