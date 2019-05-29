 Legal Roundtable Looks At Implications Of Abortion Ban And Other Local, National Developments | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Legal Roundtable Looks At Implications Of Abortion Ban And Other Local, National Developments

  • (May 29, 2019) (L-R) William Freivogel, Mary Fox and Mark Smith talked about the latest local and national developments pertaining to the law on Wednesday's talk show.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor Shula Neuman discussed current issues pertaining to the law with a panel of legal experts.

Topics included the recent wave of anti-abortion bills passed in Missouri, Alabama and other states; last week's espionage indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange; and the legal implications involving the indictment of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

Joining the discussion were:

  • Mary Fox, J.D., St. Louis chief public defender
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University
  • William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and the call screener is Charlie McDonald.

