Legal Roundtable Looks At Implications Of National Emergency, Other Matters

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, the monthly Legal Roundtable got underway as host Don Marsh delved into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion touched on regional matters as well as current events on the federal level, with topics ranging from the legal implications of President Trump’s national emergency to abortion and Missouri Sunshine Law.

Joining Marsh for in-depth analysis were Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University; William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and Donna Harper, J.D., partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C.

Listen to the discussion:

