Legal Roundtable Looks At Latest Local, National Developments

St. Louis on the Air’s monthly Legal Roundtable got underway Wednesday as host Don Marsh delved into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion touched on regional matters including pretrial detention at the city’s medium-security Workhouse, the latest news surrounding the Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office and the police department, and the proposed Missouri legislation that would change Title IX procedures at colleges and universities in the state, among other topics.

Joining the discussion were William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; local attorney Nicole Gorovsky, J.D.; and retired Missouri Appellate Court Judge Lisa Van Amburg, J.D.

Listen to their analysis:

