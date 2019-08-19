Legal Roundtable: Stenger’s Sentence, Amighetti’s On The Hill, Armed Man At Walmart, More

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske convened the show's monthly Legal Roundtable.

Topics discussed include the sentence of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, a licensing dispute concerning a restaurant on The Hill, and the case of a man wearing body armor and carrying a rifle who caused panic at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri.

Panelists also talked about the recent release of a Kansas City man who spent 23 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and an appellate court’s ruling that the Fox Theatre must provide captions to persons with hearing impairments.

Joining the discussion were:

Bill Freivogel, professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University

Lisa Hoppenjans, assistant professor of practice and director of the First Amendment Clinic at Washington University School of Law

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.