Legal Roundtable Tackles ‘Kettling’ Arrests, Twitter Controversy, More

A federal lawsuit is seeking class action status in connection with the so-called “kettle” arrests in 2017. One of the attorneys, Javad Khazaeli, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that more than 340 officers are named in the lawsuit as a “best estimation” and that St. Louis officials won’t provide an accurate list.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske hosted our monthly Legal Roundtable to discuss those arrests. Other legal issues up for discussion included recent happenings in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office, attorney Hal Goldsmith speaking publicly for the first time about his prosecution of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, and an ongoing case about whether a Missouri representative can block a constituent on Twitter.

Joining the discussion were:

Bill Freivogel, professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University

Mary Anne Sedey, attorney at St. Louis-based Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C. She specializes in employment issues

