 Lindenwood University's Interim President Doesn't Have A College Degree | St. Louis Public Radio

Lindenwood University's Interim President Doesn't Have A College Degree

By 52 minutes ago

Arthur Johnson was appointed interim president of Lindenwood University earlier this week, where 10,000 students attend classes.

In an interview with student newspaper, Lindenlink, Johnson said that he decided to forgo his college education, choosing instead to work at his father’s advertising agency.

Chris Duggan, the university’s spokesman, told St. Louis Public Radio that because the university is a private institution “we don’t feel compelled to discuss either (Johnson’s) compensation or his academic history.”

Johnson did not return a call for comment.

Lindenwood's Interim President Arthur Johnson told the campus newspaper he didn't have a college degree.
Credit Lindenwood University

Johnson went to work for his father’s business, KSJ Advertising in 1973, according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story. He then went to work for one of KSJ’s clients, AAA Motor Club. He worked there for 28 years, the last seven as the company’s chief executive officer. He retired in 2013.

Johnson, a former Lindenwood University board member and vice chairman, was named to take over after former president Michael Shonrock was fired last week. David Cosby, another trustee, was named as vice chairman. A search committee has been formed to find a permanent replacement.

Shonrock’s departure comes soon after Brett Barger, the head of Lindenwood’s Belleville campus, was placed on leave.

The university has failed to give a reason for either Shonrock’s or Barger’s departures, stating “personnel reasons.”

Instructor positions advertised at the university require at least a Master’s Degree with a preference for a doctoral degree. Shonrock has a PhD. Barger has a doctorate in education.

Johnson is 64. He also a member of the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners for the St. Louis County Police Department and the St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross.

He has said he has no interest serving as the university’s president permanently.

Follow Beth Hundsdorfer on Twitter @bhundsdorfer

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Lindenwood University
Michael Shonrock
Brett
Arthur Johnson
Top Stories

Related Content

Lindenwood University Fires President

By Mike Koziatek | Belleville News-Democrat Feb 10, 2019
The Lindenwood University board of trustees voted Friday to fire university system president Michael Shonrock (left).In this 2015 photo, Shonrock is shaking hands with Brett Barger, who was the president of Lindenwood University-Belleville until Jan. 22.
File photo | Belleville News-Democrat

Less than a month after the president of Lindenwood University-Belleville left the college after being placed on administrative leave, the university’s board of trustees on Friday voted to fire the president of the university based in St. Charles, Mo.

Michael Shonrock, who had been president of the Lindenwood University System since 2015, was fired by the board but had not yet been given a reason for the termination, according to his attorney, Jerry Dobson.