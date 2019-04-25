 Local Booksellers Have Big Plans For Independent Bookstore Day This Weekend | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Local Booksellers Have Big Plans For Independent Bookstore Day This Weekend

By 18 minutes ago
  • Holland Saltsman (at left) is the owner of the Novel Neighbor, and Kelly Von Plonski owns Subterranean Books.
    Holland Saltsman (at left) is the owner of the Novel Neighbor, and Kelly Von Plonski owns Subterranean Books.
    Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Renee Woodley is the manager of Rolla Books & Toys.
Credit Renee Woodley

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and many of the bookstores in the St. Louis region and beyond are going all out for the celebration of an industry that is much more than business.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed this year’s highlights with several store owners and managers who also provided reading recommendations to listeners.

Joining the conversation were Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves; Kelly Von Plonski, owner of Subterranean Books in University City; and Renee Woodley, manager of Rolla Books and Toys.

Listen to the discussion:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content

Book experts share strategies for choosing what to read next among so many possibilities

By Aug 31, 2018
Anne Bogel (at left) of the “What Should I Read Next” podcast and Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, both enjoy connecting good books to the right readers.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

When it comes to reading, one person’s great book can be another person’s dull tome.

“As devoted readers know, reading is nothing if not personal … my favorite could bore you to tears, your favorite could put me to sleep,” Anne Bogel told host Don Marsh on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air.

Bogel, the person behind the Modern Mrs. Darcy blog and the podcast What Should I Read Next, joined the talk show along with Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves. Both women offered a variety of suggestions for choosing what to read next as well as some specific book recommendations to listeners.