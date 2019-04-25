Local Booksellers Have Big Plans For Independent Bookstore Day This Weekend

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and many of the bookstores in the St. Louis region and beyond are going all out for the celebration of an industry that is much more than business.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl discussed this year’s highlights with several store owners and managers who also provided reading recommendations to listeners.

Joining the conversation were Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves; Kelly Von Plonski, owner of Subterranean Books in University City; and Renee Woodley, manager of Rolla Books and Toys.

Listen to the discussion:

