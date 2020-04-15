Local Chef, Webster Professor To Discuss Small Business Relief Options

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Like so many restaurateurs and other local business owners, Rob Connoley has directly felt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s the chef/owner of Bulrush in Grand Center and, suffice to say, the acclaimed restaurant and its talented staff aren’t currently able to connect diners to foraged culinary riches of the Ozarks.

But Connoley reached out to St. Louis on the Air the other day with some genuinely good news to report: He’d successfully applied for a forgivable loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration and, in a matter of days, had also received the money.

On Friday’s show, he’ll join host Sarah Fenske to share his experience and some lessons he’s taken from going through the process. The conversation will also include Joe Roberts, who directs Webster University’s Entrepreneurship Program and frequently collaborates and consults with St. Louis’ Cortex community.

These days Roberts is seeking to assist local small businesses as they navigate financial relief options following Congress’ passage of the CARES Act. Not all of them have found the process as seamless as Connoley has.

Both guests will offer suggestions on the show and help to outline various relief options — as well as discuss some of the challenges and confusion people are encountering.

Have you been able to make use of the Paycheck Protection Program or another COVID-19 financial relief option? We’d love to hear about your experience and any insights you have for others trying to navigate this stuff.

