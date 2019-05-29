 A Local Nonprofit Offers Updated Guide To Navigate Justice System | St. Louis Public Radio

A Local Nonprofit Offers Updated Guide To Navigate Justice System

By 18 minutes ago

ArchCity Defenders, the nonprofit civil rights law firm, has teamed up with the St. Louis County Library and the Mound City Bar Association to launch revised versions of its local “know your rights” guides.

ArchCity Defenders is relaunching its Pro Se STL guide to help people navigate the criminal legal system.
Credit Provided | ArchCity Defenders

Called Pro Se STL, the Latin translation of “for oneself,” the two pocket-sized guides focus on dealing with police and jail, as well as representing yourself in St. Louis Municipal Courts.

ArchCity Defenders Executive Director Blake Strode said the goal is to equip people with the necessary tools to help themselves when access to legal resources is unavailable.

“The need for legal resources in this region for folks who can’t actually afford to pay for lawyers is extremely high,” Strode said. “And we see that everyday. We see it in folks that we have to turn away that we can’t offer services to. And so, we always knew that there were lots of people for whom these guides could be a real resource.”

The updated guide will include a revised rule on cash bail by the Missouri Supreme Court that’s set to go into effect in July.

Since launching the first guide a year ago the guides have been distributed to more than 40 social service organizations, legal partners, libraries and municipal courts throughout the region.

Strode said he’s been surprised by the support that the nonprofit has received from people within the legal system who see people walk into a municipal courtroom day in and day out unprepared to navigate the process.

“We talk a lot about the judges and lawyers that are operating in these courts,” Stode said, “but there are also clerks, and there’s security, and there’s other folks who are there and see people coming into court, not really knowing what to do, not really having the resources that they need. And that’s a big structural problem that these guides only do a small part to help try to close that gap.”

He said so far the overall response to the guides from people in the community has been positive.

“We’ve actually heard anecdotally from people that in those moments they just felt some security at least knowing the basics of what some of their rights were in those moments, which really are what the guides are meant to do and be,” Strode said.

ArchCity Defenders will host a reboot and guide folding event on May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Florissant Branch Library. The updated guides will also be available online.

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

 

Tags: 
Pro Se STL
ArchCity Defenders
cash bail
Municipal Courts

Related Content

ArchCity Defenders makes guide to help people maneuver legal system

By Apr 22, 2018
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

A non-profit civil rights law firm wants to help people help themselves when they’re in legal trouble.

ArchCity Defenders created the guide known as Pro Se STL. The guide’s namesake, pro se, comes from the Latin term that means “for oneself.” It's aimed at helping people advocate and protect themselves when they have interactions with law enforcement, go to jail or in the courtroom.

Executive director Blake Strode said the guide is particularly helpful for those who don’t have representation, because they can’t afford the standard legal fees.

St. Louis’ Cash Bail System Challenged In Court

By Jan 28, 2019
Supporters of the campaign to shut down the medium security jail in St. Louis known as the Workhouse listen on Jan. 28, 2019 as Blake Strode, the executive director of ArchCity Defenders, outlines a lawsuit against the city's cash bail system.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 4:55  p.m. Jan. 28th with a copy of the lawsuit — A legal advocacy group has sued St. Louis over a cash bail system it calls unconstitutional.

St. Louis-based ArchCity Defenders, along with the Advancement Project, Civil Rights Corps and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law, claim in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that individuals charged with a crime routinely spend weeks behind bars because they cannot afford bail amounts that are higher than the national average. Those same defendants, the suit says, are not given a chance to advocate for a lower bail.

ArchCity Defenders’ new executive director Blake Strode thinks city is falling short on reforms

By Jan 29, 2018
ArchCity Defenders new executive director Blake Strode talked about the organization's mission to continue helping underserved citizens.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

The non-profit civil rights law firm ArchCity Defenders is a legal advocacy group established less than a decade ago in St. Louis. After the organization’s co-founder Thomas Harvey announced his resignation as executive director, attorney Blake Strode became his successor.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Strode, the St. Louis native, Harvard Law School graduate and former Skadden fellow. He returned to St. Louis to use his law degree to work on social and racial justice issues.

Court Reform Advocates Question Use Of Pretrial Ankle Monitoring in St. Louis

By Jan 10, 2019
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Criminal-justice reform advocates and public defenders are calling on the St. Louis circuit court to reduce its use of monitoring systems that require defendants on bond to pay hundreds of dollars in fees to a private company while awaiting trial.

In a six-page letter sent Thursday to judges of the 22nd Circuit Court, advocates argue that forcing people to pay for court-ordered ankle monitors and check-ins as a condition of their release from jail is an unconstitutional and unnecessary financial burden. Payments are made to Eastern Missouri Alternative Sentencing Services – commonly called EMASS – a private company based in St. Charles.