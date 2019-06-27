 Local Pediatrician On Vaccine Worries, Conversations With Parents And Advancing Research | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Local Pediatrician On Vaccine Worries, Conversations With Parents And Advancing Research

By 2 minutes ago

Dr. Ken Haller joined Thursday's talk show.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Dr. Ken Haller regularly finds himself assuring parents that childhood vaccines are safe. He tries to do so with empathy, because along with having confidence in vaccinations, he also believes parents genuinely want what’s best for their kids.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, the Saint Louis University associate professor of pediatrics joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann for a discussion about how he navigates vaccine worries.

In addition to talking with families, Haller makes a point of participating in vaccine trials to help advance research at SLU’s Vaccine Center, which is currently enrolling children and teens in a flu study.

SLU is home to one of nine federally funded Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units in the U.S.

Listen to the conversation:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Dr. Ken Haller
Saint Louis University
pediatricians
Vaccinations
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

'Any guns or weapons?': Pediatricians think checkups should include gun safety

By Dec 20, 2018
Pediatrician Ken Haller tries to get 3-year-old Azaya Clemons to laugh during a checkup at Danis Pediatrics in Midtown.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

As a pediatric surgeon at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Dr. Bo Kennedy has seen firsthand how bullets can shatter tiny bodies.

He’s collected dozens of horror stories from his time in the hospital’s emergency department, including the time a 3-year-old boy stuck a loaded gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

“That’s what he did with his water pistol to get a drink out of it,” Kennedy said. “And obviously he didn’t survive.”

Because of their experience treating guns’ youngest victims, St. Louis pediatricians have increasingly considered it their responsibility to promote gun safety by talking to parents about how to keep guns away from children.