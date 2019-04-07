 Long Form Works Of Duke Ellington | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

Long Form Works Of Duke Ellington

By 16 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for April 7, 2019 will be “Long Form Duke Ellington Compositions.”   Duke Ellington was one of the greatest composers of the 20th century, but he was best known for his popular songs because the critics, as their wont, put him in that box.  As a result, most of his long form compositions are not well known.  We will play “Black, Brown & Beige,” “The Liberian Suite,” “The Degas Suite,” “The Queen’s Suite,” and “Night Creature” with the Louie Bellson Orchestra and the Duke Ellington Orchestra.  Shorter form pieces will be played and sung by Ella Fitzgerald and Lionel Hampton and played by the George Adams/Don Pullen Quartet.

The Slide Show contains threee of my photographs of musicians heard on this show.

This is a video of Duke Ellington and his orchestra playing "The Mooche" in 1952 with Harry Carney, Russell Procope and Jimmy Hamilton (cl) Ray Nance (tp) Britt Woodman (tb) Louie Bellson (d) and our own Wendell Marshall (b).  All of these musicians are heard on this show.

Duke Ellington
Ella Fitzgerald
Louie Bellson
Lionel Hampton
George Adams/Don Pullen Quartet

