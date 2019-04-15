‘Long Roads To Freedom’ Civil War Panel Honors St. Louisans Who Championed Civil Rights

This Thursday, Harris-Stowe State University and the Missouri Humanities Council are commemorating some of the city’s past residents in a new Civil War panel titled “Long Roads to Freedom.” It will be unveiled on the grounds of the university near the former site of John B. Henderson’s home, the Missouri senator who co-authored the constitutional amendment abolishing slavery.

The panel also honors others who advanced the cause of equal rights, such as Henderson’s wife Mary Henderson – who was very involved in the cause of women’s suffrage and women’s rights – and Hiram Reed, the first slave freed on the authority of the American military during the

Civil War.

Joining Monday’s St. Louis on the Air discussion with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin to delve into the topic’s history were Gregory Wolk, Heritage Resources coordinator for the Missouri Humanities Council, and Gregory Carr, an instructor in speech and theater at Harris-Stowe State University.

Listen to the full discussion:

Related Event

What: “Long Roads to Freedom” panel dedication

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 18, 2019

Where: J.B. “Jet” Banks Memorial Park (3098 Olive St., St. Louis, Missouri 63103)

