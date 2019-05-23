 LouFest Promoter Drops Its Suit Against Festival Vendor | St. Louis Public Radio

LouFest Promoter Drops Its Suit Against Festival Vendor

By 38 minutes ago
  • LouFest fans didn't get the chance to convene for the 2018 event, when it was cancelled days before it was set to begin. [5/23/19]
    LouFest fans didn't get the chance to convene for the 2018 event, when it was canceled days before it was set to begin.
    File photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Listen Live Entertainment, the producer of the LouFest music festival, has withdrawn a lawsuit charging that vendor Logic Systems, Inc. deliberately sabotaged the 2018 event.

Listen Live canceled the August festival only days before it was set to begin, after major technical vendors — including sound-and-light specialist Logic Systems — pulled out, citing missing or chronically late payments.

The concert promoter had alleged that Logic Systems’ president, Chip Self, exaggerated the festival’s financial troubles in comments to the media, including St. Louis Public Radio, to sabotage the event and launch his own competing festival. Self denies the accusations.

Listen Live filed the suit in February, three months after Logic Systems filed its own suit against Listen Live for breach of contract, seeking $70,000 in what it said were unpaid fees. A trial date for that case is set for Oct. 21.

Listen Live Entertainment had sought more than $100,000 in damages, plus unspecified punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and court costs. The concert promoter withdrew its lawsuit on Wednesday.

Self said Listen Live’s decision to withdraw the lawsuit came as a surprise, and that its principal partner, Mike Van Hee, was scheduled to give a deposition this week. Neither Van Hee nor attorney Ryan Mahoney could be reached for comment Thursday.

“Defending against a case like this, even when it’s fictitious, is very stressful and expensive. So it’s a relief that it’s over,” Self said.

Self said the now-withdrawn suit cost his company hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost contracts due to local clients who were scared off by the bad publicity. “It was pretty clear that they stopped doing business with us specifically because of this… All over a lie,” Self said of the suit.

Mahoney said in February that the lawsuit against Logic Systems represented “just one step toward remedying the cancellation of last year’s festival and working to rebuild it for years to come.”

It remains unclear when, or if, Listen Live intends to produce another LouFest.

Jeremy can be found on Twitter @jeremydgoodwin.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
LouFest
Listen Live Entertainment
Logic Systems
Music Festival
Arts and Culture
Top Stories

Related Content

LouFest contractors pull out of festival citing overdue payments

By Aug 31, 2018
Brit Daniels of Spoon played at LouFest. Sept. 9, 2017
File Photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Update: Sept. 5, 3 a.m. — LouFest 2018 is canceled. Organizers officially canceled the festival early Wednesday morning in a letter citing money troubles and a rainy forecast. Listen Live Entertainment says the ticketing company Front Gate Tickets will be responsible for refunds “while we work to repay our debts.” Visit our website for more coverage as we continue to cover this breaking story.  

Original Story - A week before the annual LouFest music festival in Forest Park, some contractors who were booked to provide essential services have begun pulling out.

Some local firms scheduled to handle stage lighting, sound and additional musical instruments have informed the event’s producer, Listen Live Entertainment, that they will not participate. The firm scheduled to remove trash said it will not be available if it does not receive an overdue deposit. Some cite persistently delayed payments from the promoter.

LouFest is canceled — vendors, fans worry about getting their money back

By , , & Sep 5, 2018
In 2015, LouFest brought a record 50,000 people to Forest Park. 2018 will be a different story.
Jess Luther | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. — Music fans, vendors and service providers startled by the cancellation of this weekend’s LouFest in Forest Park are shifting from disappointment to worry as they try to figure out how to recoup the cost of tickets, fees and other expenses.

Festival organizers early Wednesday called off the ninth annual event, three days before it was set to begin. Last year the two-day festival was at full capacity, drawing 32,000 fans each day.

LouFest vendor sues festival over unpaid bills

By Dec 13, 2018
Fans at LouFest 2017 basked in tunes and perfect weather. Sept. 2017
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Logic Systems Sound and Lighting, the Valley Park-based company that had been hired to work the 2018 festival, is suing LouFest’s promoter for breach of contract.

In a suit filed last month in St. Louis County Circuit Court, Logic Systems detailed over $70,000 it claims Listen Live Entertainment owes it for work on the canceled festival, plus three other events held earlier in the year.

Logic Systems owner Chip Self said he considered it a “long shot” that the suit will yield a payday. He sued, he said, in part to stand up for other vendors who haven’t been paid for their services.

LouFest Organizers Allege Contractor Sabotaged 2018 Festival

By & Feb 20, 2019
A flotilla of brightly colored umbrellas hang suspended outside of the LouFest Store were used as a common meeting place throughout the weekend.
File Photo | Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

Organizers of the LouFest music festival have filed suit against one of its contractors, alleging that the owner of sound-and-lighting vendor Logic Systems sabotaged the 2018 festival and planned to take the event over from its management.

Listen Live Entertainment filed suit on Friday in the St. Louis Circuit Court against Logic Systems and its president Chip Self. The suit alleges that Self made “negative, misleading comments,” exaggerated statements regarding funding issues and suggested LouFest would be cancelled.