MADCO Dance Production Features The Human Stories Behind Cold War Politics

MADCO's new production "WallSTORIES" is a collaboration with UMSL's German Culture Center.
Credit MADCO (Modern American Dance Company)

November 9, 2019 will mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided Germany from 1961 to 1989.

A dance production being staged this week by St. Louis’ Modern American Dance Company (MADCO) explores the personal stories behind the politics of that moment in time. The production, “WallSTORIES,” was choreographed by native Berliner Nejla Yatkin and is a collaboration between MADCO and the University of Missouri-St. Louis' German Culture Center. 

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked about the upcoming performance with MADCO Artistic Director Nicole Whitesell, MADCO Managing Director Emilee Morton, and Larry Marsh, coordinator of the German Culture Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Marsh organized the effort to bring about 800 students to see “WallSTORIES.”

Hear their conversation:

What: Modern American Dance Company’s WALLSTORIES

When: Nov. 8-9, 2019

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center (One University Boulevard, St. Louis)

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Dance
MADCO
Modern American Dance Company
UMSL
History
Germany
