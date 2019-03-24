 Man Gets Probation In University City Jewish Cemetery Vandalization | St. Louis Public Radio

Man Gets Probation In University City Jewish Cemetery Vandalization

By 2 minutes ago
  • Visitors walk through Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery Tuesday morning to check on the graves of their loved ones. (Feb. 21, 2017)
    More than 100 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in 2017.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A man who confessed to damaging more than 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery has been sentenced to three years’ probation.

Alzado M. Harris, 35, of St. Louis County, admitted to knocking down more than 100 gravestones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the statein February 2017.

Harris faces a suspended sentence of five years in prison if he doesn’t complete his three-year probation. Harris, who was sentenced Thursday, is also required to take an anger management class, pay restitution of $5,000 and maintain a full-time job. Police matched DNA from Harris with a coat found at the cemetery.

Prosecutors charged Harris with a felony count of institutional vandalism. The case was not prosecuted as a hate crime. Authorities have said Harris was “drunk and mad,” at a friend who dropped him off near the cemetery when he initiated the attack.

The incident received national media attention. Both Vice President Mike Pence and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, spoke at the cemetery in 2017, condemning the act.

"There is no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism," Pence said two years ago following the incident. "I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place, for the Jewish community in Missouri, and I want to thank you for that inspiration for showing the world what America is really all about."

More than 700 people gathered at the cemetery in February 2017 to participate in the clean up effort. A crowdfunding campaign initiated by Muslim Americans, raised over $160,000 to help repair the damage done to the cemetery.

The attack occurred as anti-semitic crimes have increased in recent years. FBI data shows anti-semitic crimes spiked more than 35 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
Chesed Shel Emeth
Mike Pence
Eric Greitens
Anti-semitism
Cemetery vandalism

Related Content

Police continue investigation of Jewish cemetery vandalism, but there are still no suspects

By May 8, 2017
Stones painted with ladybugs and hearts now mark the affected headstones. A little girl in Florida painted the stones. May 2017
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Executive director Anita Feigenbaum is standing in the rain, amid repaired headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth, the historic Jewish cemetery in University City that made international headlines last February after vandals knocked over 154 grave markers.

“Starting here, you would just see rows knocked down,’’ Feigenbaum said, pointing from beneath her umbrella. “There’s an example of a monument that was totally knocked down. And broken.”

Arrest made in 2017 vandalism at historic Jewish cemetery

By Apr 25, 2018
Many headstones remained toppled over Tuesday morning as crews worked to re-set them.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 25 at 6 p.m. with statement from the Anti-Defamation League of St. Louis —A Florissant man has been charged with knocking over more than 100 gravestones at a historic Jewish cemetery in February 2017.

Prosecutors filed a single felony count of institutional vandalism against 34-year-old Alzado Harris on Wednesday for the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City.

While visiting St. Louis area, Pence, Greitens condemn vandalism at Jewish cemetery

By Stephanie Lecci & Joseph Leahy Feb 22, 2017
Adrian Levin, of St. Louis County, visits Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery to check on the headstones of his wife's relatives. (Feb. 21, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out against an act of vandalism this past weekend that left 154 gravestones toppled at one of Missouri's oldest Jewish cemeteries.

Pence made a surprise stop at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on Wednesday afternoon, where more than 700 people gathered to help clean up and attend an interfaith vigil.

Pence said the outpouring of support showed "the heart of the state."