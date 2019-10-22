Many St. Louis Area Trees Aren’t Changing Colors — Here’s Why

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Drives around the St. Louis area have so far been a little less colorful this fall. That’s mainly due to unusual daytime and nighttime temperatures that are preventing chlorophyll from breaking down. The breakdown in chlorophyll causes leaves to lose their green color.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Tom Beshoar, the St. Louis district manager for Davey Tree, a tree and lawn care company. In addition to the color trends, they’ll discuss the unusual amount of stress that trees are experiencing due to a wet spring and dry fall.

